Collaboration of Visions: ASC and Wilmac Technologies Ally to Offer Compliance Recording and Analytics across North America

News provided by

ASC Technologies AG

17 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASC Americas, the worldwide leading expert in compliance recording and analytics, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Wilmac Technologies, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions. This collaboration will greatly benefit organizations within the regulated industries by introducing solutions and services built around AI-powered compliance recording and analytics for Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

Through this collaboration, Wilmac Technologies will integrate ASC's compliance recording solution "Recording Insights" into its extensive portfolio of technology services. This integration will offer customers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including advanced call and communications recording and AI for compliance phrase spotting, categorization, transcription, risk alerting, fraud detection, script adherence, and PCI-DSS compliance.

John Joyce, Wilmac Technologies' Global Head of Communication Compliance about the partnership: "We've been in the compliance recording space for over 30 years, and our partnership with ASC elevates our offerings for Microsoft Teams and Zoom Recording significantly."

Katrin Henkel, President of ASC Americas stated, "Joining forces with Wilmac Technologies represents a significant step in our global mission to deliver superior compliant communication solutions throughout North America. Their expertise in technology integration and our advanced cloud services create a synergy that will benefit customers in regulated industries."

The partnership between Wilmac Technologies and ASC Americas is more than just a business agreement – it is a collaboration of visions. Both companies are dedicated to leveraging technology to prevent a costly compliance gap by leveraging an intelligent recording, archiving, and analytics solution to improve business processes, enhance customer experience, and drive operational efficiency.

About Wilmac Technologies

Wilmac Technologies is a premier global provider of sales, professional services, and support for the world's most widely used Communications Recording and Customer Experience technologies. Wilmac Technologies' Cloud Contact Center, Communications Compliance, and Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) solutions are powered by best-of-breed products and dedicated sales and support teams. Through its own development, partnerships, and leading vendors, Wilmac Technologies is committed to providing customized solutions for every customer, regardless of industry type or business size.

About ASC

ASC is a worldwide leading provider of software and cloud solutions in the field of omni-channel recording, quality management, and analytics. Among our target groups are all companies that record their communications, especially financial service providers, contact centers, and public safety organizations. We offer solutions for recording as well as AI-based analysis and evaluation of all communications – with full flexibility as a cloud service, on-premise or as a hybrid solution. Headquartered in Germany with subsidiaries in 14 countries and experienced system integration partners in over 60 countries, ASC is the #1 Europe-based player in its industry.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2003160/ASC_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ASC Technologies AG

