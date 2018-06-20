Collaboration Software Platform Samepage Secures Financing from Reflex Capital

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Samepage, an all-in-one team communication and collaboration platform, has secured seed financing from technology growth equity investor Reflex Capital. The financing will be used to expand the platform's functionality and global reach.

"From both a technological standpoint as well as a business standpoint, Samepage is ready to scale," said Ondřej Fryc, Managing Partner at Reflex Capital. "Samepage has outstanding customer satisfaction metrics. Once you meet the engineering and support teams, you know why. It's exciting to see this level of talent and experience under one roof, and it'll be very exciting to watch them continue to innovate."

"I'm delighted to welcome Reflex Capital into our Samepage family," said Scott Schreiman, Co-Founder and CEO of Samepage. "Ondřej's background gives him a unique advantage in understanding our team and our vision. Ondřej founded, built, led, and successfully exited a leading $400m e-retailer in Central Europe. He and his team understand the importance of the customer experience as well as how to rapidly scale technology platforms. Both teams also have strong roots in the Czech Republic, so we feel a lot of compatibility here."

About Samepage

What began as part of an on-premise server software suite under the name of Kerio Workspace, Samepage soon spun off to become an independent cloud solution in 2016. The spin-off and successful sale of Kerio Technologies to GFI Software, led by founders Scott Schreiman, Martin Viktora, and Stanislav Kolář marked the beginning of Samepage Labs Inc., which quickly achieved substantial growth and global strategic partnerships with large collaborative firms such as Entrepreneurs Organization. Samepage is radically different from other companies in the space such as Slack, Dropbox, and other "best of breed" apps, instead delivering an 'all in one' platform that eliminates the excessive costs of multi-app workflows for teams of all sizes. Samepage Labs Inc. has offices in the United States and the Czech Republic that support over 130,000 users in more than 180 countries.

About Reflex Capital

Reflex Capital, with offices in Prague, Czech Republic, and San Francisco, USA, invests in early stage companies in CEE and the U.S., run by exceptional founders. Typical investment size is in the range of $250,000 to $2 million. Committed capital in Reflex I and Reflex II funds is over $100 million. Reflex was founded by entrepreneur Ondřej Fryc, who, with investments from large VC companies, including Intel Capital, built the largest Central European e-retailer.

For more information, contact:

Scott Schreiman

Founder & CEO

scott@samepage.io

http://www.samepage.io

Ondřej Fryc

Managing Partner

ondrej.fryc@reflexcapital.com

http://www.reflexcapital.com/

Contact: Matt Lovato at Samepage Labs Inc.

Phone: 888.394.6958

Email: mlovato@samepage.io

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/collaboration-software-platform-samepage-secures-financing-from-reflex-capital-300669546.html

SOURCE Samepage