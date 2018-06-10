Collaboration with USGA Partners Elevates 2018 U.S. Open On-Site Fan Experience

Fans looking to take a break from the action on the course or experience what it is like to be a champion can enjoy a variety of unique and interactive activities and benefits created in partnership with Deloitte, Lexus, and American Express.

Deloitte:

A first for this year's championship, the U.S. Open Virtual Experience created by Deloitte is designed to transport fans around Shinnecock Hills and back in time without leaving Fan Central. Using interactive virtual reality headsets, fans can go inside the iconic Shinnecock clubhouse Trophy Room as well as immerse themselves in a 360-degree, first-person perspective of Corey Pavin's famous 18th hole finish in the 1995 U.S. Open. Fans can also enjoy virtual insights into the strategy of the 7th hole and explore the history and architecture of the oldest golf clubhouse in America.

Lexus:

The Lexus Performance Experience in Fan Central features state-of-the-art interactive experiences, including a hole-in-one challenge for an opportunity to win a two-year lease of a 2018 Lexus RX 350L, a photo opportunity with the U.S. Open Trophy, a putting challenge, and a Lexus VR Experience. Fans are encouraged to visit throughout the championship for autograph signings with Lexus Golf Ambassadors Jason Day, Peter Jacobsen and Johnny Miller. Additionally, several Lexus vehicles will be featured throughout the grounds, including the all-new 2019 ES and UX near the course and the all-new 2018 LS 500 F SPORT and LC 500 Inspiration Series in the Lexus Performance Experience.

Rolex:

As a way to honor the winners of every 2017 championship and celebrate their distinguished achievements, the USGA is introducing the Celebration of Champions, a four-hole public exhibition to be held during the week of the 118th U.S. Open Championship. The exhibition will pair 2017 champions as two-player teams, and will be held on Tuesday, June 12, at iconic Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y.

The inaugural Celebration of Champions at the 118th U.S. Open – hosted by the USGA with longtime partner Rolex is a fitting way to celebrate each champion's achievement and acknowledge their place in golf history. Rolex and the USGA will extend this celebration by telling the stories of these champions, and chronicling the crowning of this year's champions through the broadcast of USGA championships on FOX, presented by Rolex.

American Express:

Conveniently positioned at three locations throughout the course, including Fan Central, Fan Services hosted by American Express will provide all fans a variety of benefits to make the most of their trip to Shinnecock Hills.

Fans can charge their phones, get championship information and pick up an American Express Radio from 9-11 a.m. during championship rounds. American Express Card Members also enjoy special benefits and a variety of additional offers and experiences, including:

Access to an exclusive Card Member Club (available on a first-come, first-served basis)

Radios available at all times, binoculars and the rental of Mophie phone chargers

Fans who use their American Express card and spend at least $10 at U.S. Open concessions will receive a commemorative cup with their purchase

at U.S. Open concessions will receive a commemorative cup with their purchase Fans who use their American Express card and spend over $150 at U.S. Open merchandise locations on-site will receive free shipping

As a part of the U.S. Open "Epic" Putt located in Fan Central, American Express will treat Card Members to a priority lane and all fans to a towel if they make the lengthy "epic" putt.

"Our partners play an integral role each year in enhancing our fan-first approach to creating memorable moments for fans, and making the U.S. Open the greatest celebration of golf," said Katie Bynum, USGA head of Partnerships and Championship Experiences. "Thanks to their innovation and creativity, fans at the 118th U.S. Open will be treated to premium fan services and benefits, cutting-edge virtual reality, and interactive hitting areas that bring new access and personalization to the championship."

