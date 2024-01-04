Collaborative Anthology 'WYOMING' Launches Crowdfunding Effort as it Prepares for Publication

News provided by

The Wyoming Project

04 Jan, 2024, 08:36 ET

Choose-your-own-adventure fiction anthology includes the work of 35 emerging authors, offering readers myriad ways to reach their destination

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WYOMING, a collaborative, nonlinear anthology featuring the fiction and poetry of three dozen authors, has launched a crowdfunding campaign as it prepares to publish both digitally interactive and print formats. To contribute, learn more and help spread the word, readers can visit the WYOMING Kickstarter page.

Six years in the making, the book is just shy of 500 pages and features the work of 35 brilliant, emerging authors, many of whom have previously been published in The Cantabrigian Magazine, a literary magazine based in Cambridge, MA.

"The 'Choose-Your-Own-Adventure-style" variability of WYOMING was achieved by having contributing authors generate new materials based on previous authors' contributions, along with a few guidelines that ensure the story takes fantastical and unexpected turns, offering different story journeys to readers depending on the choices they make," says Jamie Hovis, editor of the anthology who was the Founder & Editor-in-Chief of The Cantabrigian, which was founded to feature the works of emerging writers. Each piece within the anthology was written to in some way "continue the story" of two previous entries, leading to hundreds of branching narratives and choices.

"This Kickstarter enables us to release a limited run of hardcover copies, with cover design by Philly-based designer Anna-Rose Schenerman,fun add-ons such as stickers and prints of the original artwork by visual artist Hogan Seidel, commissioned for the project, and the opportunity to access a 'beta' version of the book to provide playtesting feedback to inform the book's final structure," Hovis says. "I hope writers, readers, lovers of fiction and even those who are just plain curious will contribute to our Kickstarter efforts. Investments of any size are appreciated. The idea is to make a book that people can read over and over again!"

To invest in this choose-your-own-adventure experimental anthology and learn what perks come with your giving level, please visit WYOMING's Kickstarter page.

WYOMING Editor Jamie Hovis Founded and served as Editor-in-Chief of The Cantabrigian Magazine. It was while serving in that role that the Emerson College theatre and literature grad conceived of the anthology. Back issues of Cantabrigian are available here.

Contact:
Drew Plant
[email protected]
678-637-5532

SOURCE The Wyoming Project

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.