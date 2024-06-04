Collaborative Classroom Publishes New Third Edition of Being a Writer, a Comprehensive K-5 Writing Curriculum

ALAMEDA, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Classroom, one of the largest education nonprofit organizations operating nationally, announced the publication of the new third edition of Being a Writer, its comprehensive K–5 writing curriculum.

Being a Writer is a time-tested, evidence-based writing program that integrates process, genre, craft, and grammar instruction with explicit social skills development. This unique approach allows students to not only see themselves as writers, but also as valued members of a writing community.

Educators who have experienced pre-publication implementations of Being a Writer, Third Edition, attest to its impact. "I think one of the things that has impressed me most is how each student's voice resonates throughout their writing. These are not cookie cutter paragraphs or formulaic essays," said Sue Wilder, a Professional Learning Lead who has been supporting a pre-publication implementation of Being a Writer, Third Edition, at P.K. Yonge School in Florida .

Wilder added, "Students actively participate, producing sophisticated and authentic work, and teachers are gaining confidence that they are teaching essential foundational writing skills to their students."

Being a Writer includes supportive, classroom-vetted program features to help teachers seamlessly incorporate evidence-based practices into their instruction. These features include:

Providing a Supportive Writing Community

Fostering Collaboration and Feedback

Implementing a Writing Process Approach

Teaching Foundational Writing Skills

Using Digital Writing Tools

Promoting Reading-Writing Connections

As students grow and develop in the classroom, Being a Writer helps them to become confident, capable writers. They learn to express themselves with clarity and power, develop their knowledge of different genres, craft, text structure, grammar, and conventions, and also have the opportunity to confer with their teacher and peers to receive feedback and improve their writing.

Collaborative Classroom President and CEO Kelly Stuart says, "Being a Writer equips teachers with the resources they need to provide their students with high-quality writing instruction. The program also helps teachers to grow their confidence, expertise, and knowledge of evidence-based practices."

Join us for a virtual celebration of the publication of Being a Writer, Third Edition on June 12 at 4 PM ET to learn more.

About Collaborative Classroom

Collaborative Classroom is a mission-driven, nonprofit organization committed to ensuring that all students become readers, writers, and thinkers who learn from, care for, and respect one another.

Collaborative Classroom's evidence-based programs help children develop as proficient readers and writers, appreciate the ideas and opinions of others, learn to agree and disagree respectfully, think critically about big ideas, and become responsible citizens of the world.

Our commitment to continuous, embedded professional learning empowers educators to grow their teaching practices, build school community, and create the conditions for authentic, student-centered learning.

Since the organization's founding in 1980, our work has reached more than 8 million students and 328,000 teachers in classrooms across the country, developing fluent readers and skilled writers, supporting instructional equity, transforming discipline practices, and bolstering student and teacher engagement. Learn more at collaborativeclassroom.org.

