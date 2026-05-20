Collaborative Drug Discovery Partners with Lilly TuneLab to Make Lilly AI/ML Models Available in CDD Vault

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Drug Discovery (CDD), the leading provider of data management solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, today announced an agreement with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) to integrate Lilly TuneLab, a collaborative AI/ML drug discovery platform, into CDD Vault.

We believe that solving the most complex challenges in drug discovery will depend on innovative collaboration models that provide broad access to research data and empower chemists and biologists to make informed, data-driven decisions,” said Barry A. Bunin, CDD Chief Executive Officer and President.

Lilly TuneLab was created by Lilly to accelerate biotech innovation by enabling participating companies to access models trained on decades of Lilly's proprietary research data. Through this agreement, biotech companies that use CDD Vault will be able to utilize select Lilly predictive models within their natural scientific workflows.

"By integrating TuneLab directly into CDD Vault, we are advancing CDD's core vision to enable collaboration across drug discovery teams and organizations. We believe that solving the most complex challenges in drug discovery will depend on innovative collaboration models that provide broad access to research data and empower chemists and biologists to make informed, data-driven decisions," said Barry A. Bunin, CDD Chief Executive Officer and President. "TuneLab's ADMET models will fit in our trusted secure CDD Vault software environment in natural workflows for experimental and computational scientists and with our growing CDD Vault ecosystem of biopharmaceutical companies."

This agreement paves the way for the planned integration of Lilly TuneLab in both the core and AI module s within CDD Vault for biotech companies that opt in to the program. It builds on CDD's founding vision from 2004: to demonstrate the economics of efficiency of web-based collaboration.

"TuneLab's models are synergistic with our innovations such as Zero Click Models, Generative Bioisosteres, as well as Ultrafast Deep Learning similarity to SureChEMBL for novelty and Enamine libraries for convenient SAR-by-catalog," shared CDD Research Informatics Senior Scientist Dr. Peter Gedeck.

About Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc. CDD's flagship product, CDD Vault®, is a premier hosted database solution for the secure management and sharing of biological and chemical research data. CDD Vault provides tools for chemical and biological registration management, structure-activity relationships (SAR), and experiment organization. The platform's available modules include Registration, Activity & Visualization, Assays, ELN, Inventory, Curves, AI, and Automation. www.collaborativedrug.com

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SOURCE Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc.