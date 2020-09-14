Collaborative Health Systems ACOs Deliver $335 Million in Total Savings to Medicare Since 2012

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Health Systems (CHS) announced today that its Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) delivered $335 million in total savings to Medicare and $183 million in shared savings since 2012, according to figures released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Performance year 2019 marks the seventh year CHS – one of the largest Medicare ACO sponsors in the country – generated savings and met MSSP quality standards. In 2019, CHS ACOs:

Served 92,000 Medicare beneficiaries across the country;

Achieved an average quality score of 94%;

Delivered $41 million in total savings to Medicare;

in total savings to Medicare; Generated $17.6 million in shared savings; and,

in shared savings; and, In total, 89% of CHS ACOs delivered total savings to Medicare.

"Our mission is to support independent physician practices as they transition to value-based models to help ensure Medicare beneficiaries have access to high-quality care and services," said Anthony Valdés, President of Collaborative Health Systems. "Our 2019 results are just one more example of how our collaborative partnership is working to improve health outcomes and lower the cost of care."

"Each year, our ACO partners consistently demonstrate that value-based models can effectively improve quality and lower the cost of care," said Michael Polen, Senior Vice President and CEO of Medicare Solutions for Centene Corporation. "Together, we have not only improved quality outcomes but delivered millions of dollars in shared savings to our provider partners and the Medicare Trust Fund."

Medicare ACOs are groups of doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare providers who come together voluntarily to provide coordinated, high-quality care to their Medicare beneficiaries. The Shared Savings Program offers providers and suppliers an opportunity to create an ACO, which agrees to be held accountable for the quality, cost, and experience of care of an assigned Medicare Fee-For-Service (FFS) beneficiary population. The Shared Savings Program has different tracks that allow ACOs to select an arrangement that makes the most sense for their organization.

For more information about Collaborative Health Systems and its ACO partners, visit www.CollaborativeHealthSystems.com.

About Collaborative Health Systems

Collaborative Health Systems (CHS) is a management services organization that partners with independent primary care physicians as they move to value-based models. Its core belief is that primary care physicians are in the best position to influence the quality and cost of healthcare. CHS provides comprehensive support for its physician partners by providing management services, risk contracting, and population health capabilities, including actionable data and other tools, to deliver care coordination and closure of gaps in care. CHS provides additional services to secure and deliver favorable value-based contracts with commercial and other health plans. As of August 2020, CHS manages two Next Generation ACOs, eight MSSP ACOs, a Care Transformation Organization, and three Independent Practice Associations. CHS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation. For more information, visit www.CollaborativeHealthSystems.com.

