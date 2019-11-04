Collaborative Health Systems Launches New Population Health Management Platform, Supports Physician Groups in Advancing Value-Based Care

To achieve better health outcomes, lower costs and healthier populations, today's physicians are increasingly adopting value-based models, which reward physicians based on the quality and efficiency of care delivered.

The new CHS platform, which providers will view as HealthyImpact 360 Powered by The Bridge, offers multiple applications to support physicians, administrators, care teams and patients via a secure, convenient, easy-to-use dashboard. CHS partnered with The Bridge's developer The Garage, a healthcare technology company that specializes in population health management solutions.

The platform is customized to fit the needs and populations of CHS provider partners who participate in value-based care models, including those who participate in Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), Independent Practice Associations (IPAs) and the Maryland Primary Care Program. Through the platform, providers will have access to the following tools:

Care Coordination and Connectivity including electronic medical record (EMR) integration and secure patient information exchange.

including electronic medical record (EMR) integration and secure patient information exchange. Population Health Management including advanced patient analytics; real-time monitoring and reporting on quality and performance benchmarks; operational metrics; clinical patterns; provider education; and preventive health screening, monitoring and wellness management.

including advanced patient analytics; real-time monitoring and reporting on quality and performance benchmarks; operational metrics; clinical patterns; provider education; and preventive health screening, monitoring and wellness management. Care Management including health risk assessments; transitions of care and follow up; and care plan management and tracking.

including health risk assessments; transitions of care and follow up; and care plan management and tracking. Member and Patient Engagement through secure patient engagement, messaging, and care tools with 24/7 patient access to online and mobile health and educational materials.

"We're thrilled to partner with CHS to advance the adoption of value-based healthcare in the U.S. while arming providers with the tools and data they need to lower costs and improve health outcomes," said Pranam Ben, CEO of The Garage.

"As today's providers continue to transition to value-based models and assume greater financial risk, they are looking for innovative ways to improve patient outcomes while lowering the cost of care," said Anthony Valdés, president of Collaborative Health Systems. "At CHS, we are committed to working with our provider partners and investing in solutions that drive efficiencies, improve quality, lower costs and engage patients in their health and healthcare."

About Collaborative Health Systems

Collaborative Health Systems (CHS), a WellCare Company, is a management services organization that partners with independent primary care physicians as they move to value-based models. Its core belief is that primary care physicians are in the best position to influence the quality and cost of healthcare. CHS provides comprehensive support for its physician partners by providing management services, risk contracting, and population health capabilities, including actionable data and other tools, to deliver care coordination and closure of gaps in care. CHS provides additional services to secure and deliver favorable value-based contracts with commercial and other health plans. As of July 2019, CHS manages two Next Generation ACOs, nine MSSP ACOs, a Care Transformation Organization and two Independent Practice Associations. For more information, visit www.CollaborativeHealthSystems.com.

About WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses primarily on providing government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, as well as individuals in the Health Insurance Marketplace. WellCare serves approximately 6.4 million members nationwide as of September 30, 2019. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com.

About The Garage

The Garage, based in Orlando, Fla., is a healthcare IT company exclusively focused on population health management. The company works with more than 85 Healthcare Organizations and over 15,000 providers, empowering them with a platform to create a more integrated, value-centered and patient-focused care experience. Through its collaborative population health management platform, the Bridge, The Garage touches more than 12 million patient lives, allowing providers to achieve the Triple Aim of lower cost, better care and improved health. For more information, visit www.TheGarageIn.com.

