Collaborative Health Systems MSSP ACOs Achieve $41 Million in Total Medicare Savings in 2020

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Health Systems (CHS) announced today the financial savings its Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) delivered while simultaneously improving the quality of care for Medicare beneficiaries. In 2020, CHS operated nine ACOs achieving $41 million in total savings to Medicare, according to figures released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

As one of the largest Medicare ACO sponsors in the country, CHS provides invaluable support for Medicare providers across the country who have generated impressive savings annually. Since 2012, CHS has delivered over $375 million in total savings to Medicare through MSSP. This year, CHS-managed [or supported] ACOs achieved an average 4.3% savings rate compared to the industry average of 3.7%. In 2020, CHS-managed [or supported] MSSP ACOs:

Served 88,340 Medicare beneficiaries across the country,

Delivered $41 million in total savings to Medicare,

in total savings to Medicare, Generated $16.7 million in shared savings, and,

in shared savings, and, 89% of CHS ACOs delivered total savings to Medicare.

CHS manages some of the highest-performing MSSP ACOs, which have met quality standards for nearly a decade. Most recently, CHS-managed [or supported] ACOs achieved an average quality score of 97.5%. This high-quality level of care has also helped keep patients out of the hospital and ER and allowed them to visit with their doctor using telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the results, CHS-supported ACOs achieved a 19% decrease in inpatient discharges per 1,000 since 2019, 26% decrease in ER visits per 1,000 since 2019, and 52,800 telehealth visits in 2020.

"Coming out of a difficult year due to COVID-19, our 2020 results emphasize how value-based care can help providers deliver better health outcomes while lowering the cost of care," said Anthony Valdés, President of Collaborative Health Systems. "Each year, CHS partners with providers to adapt their practices to value-based care, which in turn helps them engage and serve patients more efficiently and effectively."

Medicare ACOs are groups of doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare providers who come together voluntarily to provide coordinated, high-quality care to their Medicare beneficiaries. The Shared Savings Program offers providers and suppliers an opportunity to create an ACO, which agrees to be held accountable for the quality, cost, and experience of care of an assigned Medicare Fee-For-Service (FFS) beneficiary population. The Shared Savings Program has different tracks that allow ACOs to select an arrangement that makes the most sense for their organization. CHS has participated in the MSSP program since it began in 2012.

About Collaborative Health Systems

Collaborative Health Systems (CHS) is a management services organization that partners with independent primary care physicians as they move to value-based models. Its core belief is that primary care physicians are in the best position to influence the quality and cost of healthcare. CHS provides comprehensive support for its physician partners by providing management services, risk contracting, and population health capabilities, including actionable data and other tools, to deliver care coordination and closure of gaps in care. CHS provides additional services to secure and deliver favorable value-based contracts with commercial and other health plans. CHS currently manages two Next Generation ACOs, one Direct Contracting entity, eight MSSP ACOs, a Care Transformation Organization, and three Independent Practice Associations. CHS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation.

