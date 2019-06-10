Collaborative Medicinal Development, LLC Reports that Lead Drug Shows Dose-Dependent Improvement in Parkinson's Disease

MILL VALLEY, Calif., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Medicinal Development LLC ("CMD"), a privately-held biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, will report promising results from its phase 1, non-placebo controlled, dose-finding study of CuATSM for treatment of Parkinson's Disease ("PD") at the XXIV World Congress on Parkinson's Disease and Related Disorders to be held in Montreal, Canada from June 16-19, 2019. In a presentation, Dr. Craig Rosenfeld, CMD's CEO, will report the results of 24 weeks of treatment with CuATSM at the recommended phase 2 dose. Patients with idiopathic PD showed a marked improvement in disease severity evidenced by a decrease in total UPDRS score of 7 points over 24 weeks. Patients also showed a marked improvement in quality of life evidenced by a decrease in PDQ-39 score of 15 points over 24 weeks; a 5 point change in PDQ-39 is considered the threshold for a clinically meaningful change. In the natural history of PD, both UPDRS and PDQ-39 scores increase (worsen) in correlated fashion over time.

About Collaborative Medicinal Development

CMD is a privately-held biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The Company's lead drug, CuATSM, was licensed from the University of Melbourne and entered clinical trials in ALS and Parkinson's disease in 2017 at leading clinical centers in Australia. The CMD team includes Craig Rosenfeld, MD (CEO) and Kay Noel, PhD (COO).

About Parkinson's Disease (PD)

PD is a slowly progressing neurodegenerative disorder with early prominent death of dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra. The resultant dopamine deficiency within the basal ganglia leads to a movement disorder characterized by classical parkinsonian motor symptoms, including bradykinesia, muscular rigidity, rest tremor, and postural and gait impairment. While there are treatments available for many of the parkinsonian motor symptoms, disease-modifying treatments that reduce the rate of neurodegeneration or stop the disease process have remained elusive and are the greatest unmet therapeutic need in PD.

Contact Information

For further Information

Rory Hill, Business Development

RoryH@Cthulhu.com

