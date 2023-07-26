COLLABORATIVE ROBOTICS RAISES $30M SERIES A BACKED BY SEQUOIA CAPITAL, KHOSLA VENTURES, AND MAYO CLINIC; LAUNCHES FLYWHEEL PROGRAM

News provided by

Collaborative Robotics

26 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Robotics, a leader in the development of practical collaborative robots (cobots), today announced it has raised $30M in Series A funding led by new anchor investor, Sequoia Capital, bringing the total amount raised to over $40M. The funds will enable Collaborative Robotics to begin scaling early field deployments and manufacturing of its novel cobot.

The company was founded in 2022 by Brad Porter, former VP of Amazon Robotics.

Continue Reading

Sequoia Capital led the funding round, with Alfred Lin joining the board. Other contributors include Khosla Ventures and Mayo Clinic, with Calibrate, Neo, and 1984.vc expanding existing investments. Jeff Wilke, former CEO of Amazon Consumer, Fuel Capital, and MVP Ventures added to the pool.

"Our vision for a future where robots seamlessly integrate into our surroundings to enhance operational efficiency and human potential is now closer than ever," said Porter, CEO of Collaborative Robotics. "This funding will accelerate our mission to bring the world's first truly practical cobots to market."

"The need for automated solutions is at an all-time high as consumer demand for e-commerce surges and turnover rates in warehouse and storage industries continue to rise," said Alfred Lin, partner at Sequoia Capital. "Collaborative Robotics is ushering in a new frontier of human-robot interaction rooted in collaboration, which is evident in their early commercial traction. We're thrilled to partner with the team and Brad, whose comprehensive understanding of the robotics landscape and extensive experience deploying robotics at scale is unparalleled."

Alongside Collaborative Robotics development of their cobot, the team launched the Cobot Flywheel Program to help the world's most innovative companies in biotech, healthcare, and logistics drive operational transformation with advanced robotics solutions. As part of its collaboration with Collaborative Robotics, Mayo Clinic has adopted the Cobot Flywheel Program to accelerate robotics initiatives.

"Mayo Clinic is working with Collaborative Robotics to redefine how healthcare approaches automation. The Cobot Flywheel model is a novel approach to driving change in a complex healthcare environment where patient safety and care are paramount," said Stephen Fischer, Operations Administrator at Mayo Clinic.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

Press Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Collaborative Robotics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.