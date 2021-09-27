Collaborative Robots Market to Record Growth of $ 1.09 Bn during 2021-2025|Technavio

Scope of Collaborative Robots Market Report:

Report coverage Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Incremental Growth $ 1.09 billion CAGR Accelerating at 16.08% No. of Pages 120 Segmentation By geography:- · Europe · APAC · North America · South America · MEA By application:- · Material handling · Assembly · Inspection and testing · Welding · Painting and dispensing Drivers · Increased adoption rate in SME sector · Advantages of collaborative robots over industrial robots · Acquisitions and strategic partnerships among key market players Challenges · Regulatory hurdles faced by vendors · Traditional industrial robots equipped with required safety systems · Threat to new sales due to rise in rental services

The increased adoption rate in the SME sector will offer immense growth opportunities. However, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Collaborative Robots Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Collaborative Robots Market is segmented as below:

Application

Material Handling



Assembly



Inspection And Testing



Welding



Painting And Dispensing

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



MEA

Collaborative Robots Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's collaborative robots market report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., FANUC Corp., Festo SE and Co. KG, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Staubli International AG, Teradyne Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants.

The report also covers the following areas:

Collaborative Robots Market size

Collaborative Robots Market trends

Collaborative Robots Market industry analysis

Collaborative Robots Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist collaborative robots market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the collaborative robots market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the collaborative robots market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of collaborative robots market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Material handling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Assembly - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Inspection and testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Welding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Painting and dispensing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

FANUC Corp.

Festo SE and Co. KG

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV

Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Staubli International AG

Teradyne Inc.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

