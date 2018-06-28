Collaborative Solutions Honored as a 2018 Best Workplaces for Millennials by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

RESTON, Va., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have honored Collaborative Solutions as one of the 2018 Best Workplaces for Millennials. The ranking considered input from more than 434,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies.

Fortune Best Workplace for Millennials

Great Place to Work, a research and consulting firm, evaluated more than 50 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees' experiences, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization. This is Collaborative Solutions' second time on the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials list.

"At Collaborative Solutions we realize that to attract and retain Millennial employees, we need to support their unique interests," said Collaborative Solutions President and Chief Culture Officer Bob Maller. "Our truly collaborative culture characterized by open communication, formal training, career development, fun get-togethers, and community volunteer events have led to recognitions such as the Fortune Best Workplace for Millennials award."

The Best Workplaces for Millennials stand out for their unique, innovative cultures, which helps them attract and retain Millennial employees. From volunteer and work-life balance initiatives, to mentoring and opportunities for travel, Collaborative Solutions goes above and beyond to care for the most important part of the company: the employees.

"Great Place to Work is proud of these Best Workplaces that give their Millennial employees the tools they need to succeed," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Organizations like Collaborative Solutions set the bar for other workplaces seeking to retain and develop the next generation of leaders and prove that giving Millennials jobs with purpose and meaning drives them to give their best at work, benefitting the company as a whole."

The Best Workplaces for Millennials is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Collaborative Solutions is proud to be consistently acknowledged and awarded for its company culture, receiving over ten awards in the past year. Among these are the Fortune Best Workplace in Consulting, Fortune Best Workplace for Diversity, Fortune Best Medium Workplace, and Consulting Magazine's Best Firm to Work for recognition.

