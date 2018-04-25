Collaborative Solutions Named a 2018 Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services by FORTUNE

RESTON, Va., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have honored Collaborative Solutions as one of the 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services. The ranking considered input from more than 51,000 employees in the Consulting & Professional Services sector.

Great Place to Work, a research and consulting firm, evaluated more than 50 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees' experiences, no matter who they are or what they do. Collaborative Solutions took the #5 spot on the list.

"Collaborative Solutions' primary goal is to provide a people-first environment where our employees can flourish," said Carroll Ross, founder and chief executive officer, Collaborative Solutions. "This recognition, based primarily on employee feedback, demonstrates that we're making that goal a reality. Our employees have shaped our amazing culture and made our company a great place to work. Their commitment to each other and to our customers truly inspires me."

The Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services stand out for thriving in the competitive marketplace. Collaborative Solutions has built on its unique company culture the past year by focusing on open communication through regional town halls with the executive team, and enhanced work-life balance with programs like wellness seminars and fun social events. The company continues to receive positive feedback on these programs and welcomes employee suggestions for ongoing improvement.

"At Collaborative Solutions, our relationship with our employees is just as important as our relationship with our customers," said Kathleen Leonard, executive vice president of global consulting services, Collaborative Solutions. "Our robust training and mentoring programs, in addition to our positive company culture, have led to our customer success and reputation as a best workplace in consulting."

"Great Place to Work is proud to have these Best Workplaces show that maximizing human potential creates a great workplace and drives business performance," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Organizations like Collaborative Solutions set the bar for other Consulting & Professional Services companies by practicing what they preach."

The Best Workplaces in the Consulting & Professional Services is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Collaborative Solutions is proud to be consistently acknowledged and awarded for its company culture, receiving over ten awards in the past year. Among these are the Fortune Best Workplace for Diversity, Fortune Best Medium Workplace, and Consulting Magazine's Best Firm to Work for recognition.

Collaborative Solutions is a leading global Finance and HR transformation consultancy that leverages world-class cloud solutions to deliver successful outcomes for its customers. As one of the longest-tenured consulting partners with Workday, Collaborative Solutions has a 98% customer satisfaction rate and has partnered with over 450 customers including global Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, and education and government institutions.

Collaborative Solutions has deployed in over 125 countries and has experience with organizations ranging from 200 to 200,000 employees. Collaborative Solutions is based in the Washington, D.C., metro area with offices in Pleasanton, CA; Chicago, IL; Atlanta, GA; Tampa, FL; New York City, NY; Toronto, Ontario; Dublin, Ireland; and London, England.

