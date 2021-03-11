Collaborative Solutions Named a Top Three Services Provider of Workday Human Capital Management by HFS Research

RESTON, Va., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Solutions, a Cognizant Company, has been identified as a top three Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) provider by HFS Research, a leading technology research and consulting firm. In its Top 10 Workday Human Capital Management Services 2021 report, HFS Research considered over 30 of the largest Workday HCM service providers and placed Collaborative Solutions among the top three providers on the Winner's Podium.

"We are excited and humbled to place as one of the top three Workday HCM providers by HFS Research," said Carroll Ross, Chief Executive Officer, Collaborative Solutions. "The customer-centric approach to our services combined with Collaborative's unparalleled Workday expertise has allowed us to be recognized as a leader in our field."

The HFS report notes that when evaluating Workday HCM service providers, Collaborative excelled at being the "voice of the customer," and was recognized for the "breadth and depth of services."

"Collaborative Solutions is a leading Workday service partner that takes a transformative approach to Workday HCM deployments, combining change management, post-deployment support and optimization services, to help clients modernize their technology, improve internal processes, and train staff," said Khalda De Souza, Research Director at HFS Research, and author of the HFS Workday HCM Services 2021 Top 10 report. "Because of its holistic approach to transformation and deep Workday expertise, we ranked Collaborative Solutions as a global leader in Workday Human Capital Management."

HFS identified several additional strengths that put Collaborative Solutions ahead of its competition, including:

Strong agility and a global presence

Deep expertise as a result of being the longest-tenured Workday Services Partner

A frequent early-adopter of new Workday modules

A large pool of certified consultants

Experience working with large- and medium-sized enterprises globally

A holistic approach to HCM deployment

A focus on optimization and post-deployment support

The ability to deploy value-add solutions, such as Advanced Report Dashboards and Analytics

Acting as an extension of their clients' teams and providing excellent account management

Read the full HFS report here.

About Collaborative Solutions

Collaborative Solutions, a Cognizant Company, is a leading global finance and HR transformation consultancy that leverages world-class cloud solutions to help deliver successful customer outcomes for Fortune Global 500 companies, large- and medium-sized organizations across industries. As the longest-tenured Workday Services Partner and customer, its full lifecycle services—complete with an in-house Advisory Services practice and proven proprietary tools—have helped more than 1,000 customers transform their businesses.

Collaborative Solutions has deployed cloud solutions in more than 125 countries and has experience working with organizations ranging from 200 to 200,000 employees. Collaborative Solutions is based in the Washington, D.C. metro area, and has offices throughout North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region.

