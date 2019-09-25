Collabra Media Group Recognizes Outstanding Real Estate Photographers and Videographers

SPOKANE, Wash., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Collabra Technology Inc., a leader in professional real estate photography and digital marketing, announces its 2019 Visual Media Awards (VMAs) for outstanding real estate imagery to three Collabra Media Group specialists from across the country.

The Collabra VMAs are presented annually to honor real estate photography and videography providers for their artistic composition and technical skill. Award winners are determined by peer voting from Collabra's nationwide network of professional photographers, videographers, and media experts.

The Best Photo of the Year (DSLR) winner, captured by Mark Lee of Mark Lee Photo in Los Angeles, was honored at the 2019 Collabra Media Group Visual Media Awards. Becky Beacham of 360Idaho in Boise earned the Best Aerial Photo of the Year Visual Media Award from the Collabra Media Group for this stunning image.

Larry Nitz of Oklahoma Property Tours in Tulsa won the Visual Media Award for the Best Video of the Year.

Finalists included photographers Mike Dew and Michael Shelhart from The Photo Dewd in Riverside, Calif., and videographers Jeff Stein (TourFactory San Diego) and Eugene Michel (TourFactory Spokane). Photographer Bob Gojkovich, now with TourFactory Colorado, earned distinction for an image he captured for GloPro Media in Scottsdale, Ariz.

"With most buyers starting their home search online, today's agents must make an immediate impression, before viewers scroll to the next listing," said Collabra Technology CEO Janet Case. "Our photographers understand agents' needs and expertly craft images that capture buyers' attention."

The Collabra Media Group comprises independent media professionals supporting real estate agents with a complete suite of marketing technology solutions and professional imagery to optimize presentations of their listings. Group members are authorized providers of TourFactory and Proxio products for digital and social media marketing.

"Our goal is to help agents market every listing efficiently and effectively," Case said. "The high-quality images from Collabra providers consistently contribute to stronger, faster sales. These photographers are truly the best of the best."

The winning images can be seen at https://collabramedia.com/2019-visual-media-awards/.

ABOUT COLLABRA TECHNOLOGY

Collabra Technology provides digital marketing technology and services under the Collabra Media Group, TourFactory, and Proxio brands, enabling businesses to prepare, present and promote their products globally. From professional real estate photography to social media marketing videos, from virtual tours to international marketing and syndication, Collabra serves the needs of real estate agents, brokerages, builders, and developers to market better and accelerate sales.

For more information, please visit CollabraTechnology.com or CollabraMedia.com.

