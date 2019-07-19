Collabra Technology Launches FlashCards™ Innovative Social Media Videos for Real Estate Marketing

SPOKANE, Wash., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Collabra Technology, the leading digital marketing platform for the real estate industry, announces the introduction of FlashCards™ instant property videos for compelling social media marketing, launched under the company's TourFactory brand.

FlashCards automatically turn listing photos into eye-catching, looping videos optimized for the unique formats preferred by Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp and WeChat. The TourFactory system personalizes each video with property details, list price, agent photo and contact information.

FlashCards videos help real estate listings stand out in social media feeds.

"FlashCards are designed to help real estate agents stand out and increase engagement on social media, which is crucial to garnering buyer interest," said Collabra CEO Janet Case. "FlashCards streamline that portion of the marketing plan. They are also ideal for attaching to emails and texts."

Over 13,000 FlashCards have already been delivered to individual agents across the U.S., and now more than 800 brokerage offices across the country will receive FlashCards as an upgrade to their TourFactory office technology package, with the videos available immediately after a listing is activated.

The company also offers FlashCards customized to brokerages and brands, plus a social media campaign package with different styles that highlight when a property is in the just-listed, open house, or just-sold stage. "No one else offers an automated, branded tool like this," Case said. "It's a great opportunity to set a brokerage apart and delight both agents and home sellers."

"Video is favored by Facebook's algorithms, so Facebook posts with FlashCards get an added boost," said Collabra's Multimedia Manager, Kevin Kelly. "Also, video is naturally captivating: Facebook users are 12 times more likely to click on a video than a still image. That attraction factor makes FlashCards videos the perfect base for a paid social ad or email campaign."

Learn more at CollabraTechnology.com/FlashCards.

ABOUT COLLABRA TECHNOLOGY

Collabra Technology provides digital marketing technology and services under the Collabra Media Group, TourFactory, and Proxio brands, enabling businesses to prepare, present and promote their products globally. From professional real estate photography to social media marketing videos, from virtual tours to international marketing and syndication, Collabra serves the needs of real estate agents, brokerages, builders, and developers to market better and accelerate sales. For more information, please visit CollabraTechnology.com or call 833-789-2905.

