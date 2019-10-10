Collabra Technology Names James Rouse New Chief Financial Officer

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Collabra Technology, a leader in real estate marketing technology, strengthened its executive team by hiring James Rouse as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Rouse is an experienced media CFO with a strong track record of accomplishments in accelerating sales, streamlining operations, and implementing efficiencies that optimize productivity, margins and profit. Rouse's recent experience includes serving for six years as division CFO at Cumulus Media.

James Rouse

Collabra's near-term growth strategy includes implementation of a new enterprise management system, and Rouse is playing a pivotal role, having led ERP conversions at both Deloitte and Kaiser Permanente. He also helmed a series of mergers and acquisitions for Cumulus Media, experience that Collabra CEO Janet Case believes will prove valuable as the company continues its expansion.

"James' experiences and insights will be key to helping us capitalize on our company's strengths and move forward with the right practices and mindsets to fuel our continued growth, including M&A," said Case.

"James joined the company as interim CFO in Q2, and it quickly became clear that he offers a strong ability to drive revenue generation and focused growth. We're thrilled to have him in this role full-time."

Collabra's digital marketing platform currently serves such top-tier real estate companies as Douglas Elliman, Knight Frank and Coldwell Banker Luxury, as well as hundreds of brokerage offices across the U.S.

ABOUT COLLABRA TECHNOLOGY

Collabra Technology provides digital marketing technology and services under the Collabra Media Group, TourFactory and Proxio brands, enabling businesses to prepare, present and promote their products globally. From professional real estate photography to social media marketing videos, from virtual tours to international marketing and syndication, Collabra serves the needs of real estate agents, brokerages, builders and developers to market better and accelerate sales. For more information, please visit CollabraTechnology.com .

Media Contact: Kelli Jones

888-458-3943

226101@email4pr.com

SOURCE Collabra Technology