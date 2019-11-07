Collab's Ad Sales Group Expands with the Addition of Former Fox Exec Courtnay Crivits

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Collab , an independent digital entertainment network, announced today that Courtnay Crivits, a long-time Fox network account executive, has joined the company as Senior Account Executive, a newly-created position. She will report to Art Zeidman, who as EVP Growth runs Collab's ad sales unit, which launched in January.

"Courtnay is a well-known and highly regarded member of the video advertising community who will be instrumental in helping us continue to elevate Collab's profile in the media marketplace and pursue TV budgets," Zeidman said.

Crivits said, "My first love is building emerging video content networks and that is exactly why I joined Collab. Collab reaches desirable younger audiences who have migrated from television, and I'm looking forward to working with brands to help them reach that elusive audience."

Crivits joins Collab from Fox, where she had fourteen years.

Earlier in her career, she helped build emerging networks including HGTV and MSNBC.

Crivits lives in Manhattan with her husband, advertising executive Kris Magel, and her two children.

About Collab

Collab is an independent digital entertainment network. Since Collab's launch in 2012, it has amassed one of the largest cross-platform content networks in the world, working with and supporting a small group of the most successful content creators across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and other platforms. In September 2018, ComScore started tracking Collab and immediately recognized it as a top 10 YouTube partner in the U.S. Collab's content generates more than eight billion video views every month.

SOURCE Collab

Related Links

https://www.collab.inc

