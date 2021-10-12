Collabstr Announces New App on Creator Economy Platform Koji

"Influencer marketing is one of the most powerful tools a company can use to grow their brand and following; every company should be working with creators to extend their reach and influence on social media. We're excited to bring Collabstr directly to Link in Bios with our new Koji app and believe this will make it even easier for creators to connect with high profile companies and monetize their time and influence," said Collabstr co-founder Kyle Dulay.

Collabstr has simplified the process of finding brand partnerships, and with the new Koji app, this process is even easier. Creators only have to link their Collabstr profile and the app is automatically populated with the creator's content packages and prices. Brands and companies can then seamlessly purchase these services without ever leaving the creator's Link in Bio. The Collabstr app handles payment upon successful completion of an order.

"A creator showcases content and audience via their social feed, but it is their Link in Bio that acts as the entry point for deeper interactions and transactions, making it a must-have tool for creators trying to market themselves for brand partnerships. With the Collabstr app, creators can now be hired by companies without the need to navigate away from a creator's Link in Bio, keeping the focus on that influencer and their capabilities," said Grant Long, Koji Head of Growth.

The new app is now available and free on the Koji App Store .

ABOUT COLLABSTR

Collabstr is the leading public influencer marketplace where brands can easily find vetted content creators, manage powerful campaigns, and receive high-quality content all in one place. Thousands of brands across 35 countries generate ads, product reviews, product shots, and more with content creators on Collabstr. For content creators, the marketplace allows anyone with a social following to make money from their content and influence.

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.

