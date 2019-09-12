collabtogrow Inc. launches collabtogrow™ Succeed: A one-of-a-kind SaaS Platform Aimed at Filling the Alliance Management Technology Void

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- collabtogrow, Inc., a technology-enabled managed services and advisory firm is launching collabtogrow™ Succeed next month, a one-of-a-kind SaaS platform incorporating industry-leading practices, workflows, and tools to help executives unlock the growth potential of their strategic alliances. collabtogrow™ Succeed is built to automate and enable the processes and deliverables across eight key alliance dimensions. Companies that consistently succeed in getting value from strategic alliances demonstrate high capability across all dimensions measured and tracked within the platform.

"The strategic alliance market has been dramatically underserved when it comes to both innovation and technology," said Bob Jones, COO of collabtogrow. "Even today, most alliances are managed by a combination of legacy office products with little or no support for generating new innovative ideas or identifying the next alliance opportunity."

Strategic alliances have a number of very specific requirements that can only be met with an integrated digital solution. The framework supporting collabtogrow's Succeed platform is an accelerated, simplified model that combines industry-leading practices from ISO 44001 with real-world alliance know-how. The platform provides alliance partners with a high fidelity (and trusted) source for reports, dashboards and business reviews while also offering a place to engage, collaborate and innovate.

In addition to collabtogrow™ Succeed, this fall the company will launch collabtogrow™ Foundation, a new professional service offering that establishes and documents the required policies, procedures, and governance practices to run a successful Alliance Program and Alliance Management Office. The Service includes developing a Relationship Management Plan and governance structure. Once completed a company can readily plug in a new strategic alliance or retrofit an existing partnership.

For more information on any of collabtogrow's offerings

About collabtogrow

collabtogrow is a Boston-based technology-enabled managed services and advisory firm that specializes in improving the performance of strategic alliances. Our mission is to help our clients succeed by leveraging our proven framework of global best practices, standards, and tools. collabtogrow was founded by senior consulting executives with diverse industry backgrounds. Whether you're a business that's new to strategic alliances, or you're looking to revitalize your existing strategic alliance programs, our services and products are designed to help you expand market share, increase revenue and establish meaningful relationships with your strategic partners. For more information, visit http://collabtogrow.com/ or follow us @collabtogrow.

