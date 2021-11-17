Collactive® Collagen Complex is Verified Non-GMO by The Non-GMO Project

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced that Collactive® Collagen Complex has received non-GMO verification from The Non-GMO Project. The verification covers raw materials, manufacturing processes, and logistics. The ingredient is manufactured by Copalis Sea Solutions, representing a cooperative of fisheries in Boulogne-sur-Mer, France - Europe's leading port for fish processing. Collactive is a 100% marine-based ingredient composed of collagen and elastin peptides that are extracted and combined using a proprietary manufacturing process, and then formulated in the same ratio found naturally in human skin. Collactive is also water-soluble, fully digestible, and offers low organoleptic impact, making it an ideal ingredient for a wide variety of beauty-from-within formulations.

According to Sid Hulse, Vice President, Product Development at PLT Health Solutions, the non-GMO designation of Collactive by The Non-GMO Project supports a sustainable, "clean label" message that can be used with consumers on this clinically studied ingredient. "Our ocean feeds billions of people and provides 80% of the world's biodiversity. Our innovation partner, Copalis, believes that the natural marine environment is a treasure for the well-being of humans and animals, and that this environment is fragile and must be preserved. For this reason, Copalis has been protecting natural marine resources since 1960," Hulse said. "Being verified non-GMO by one of the world's leading non-GMO verification organizations sends a message to consumers that we care about sustainability and their health and wellness needs," he added.

A sustainable, healthy approach to graceful aging

Composed of collagen and elastin peptides, Collactive combines the two main constituents of skin's extracellular matrix and has an anti-wrinkle synergic action: elastin fibers give the dermis suppleness that completes collagen fibers tensile strength. Studies on Collactive have shown a synergistic anti-wrinkle action, stimulating skin to lift and tone sagging areas and minimize lines and wrinkles while increasing skin moisture retention. Researchers used a Skin Image Analyzer® (S.I.A.) (Monaderm, Monaco) to measure the number and depth of wrinkles in a clinical study involving forty-four women over 40 years old. Questionnaires were used throughout the clinical study and showed excellent tolerance to Collactive.

In the study, Collactive supplementation resulted in a significant decrease (19%) of the number of deep wrinkles in 71% of the subjects after 28 days. The level was stabilized at Day 84. In the placebo group, an increase in the number of deep wrinkles was noted at both Day 28 and Day 84. Collactive also improved the skin's ability to retain moisture, with an 8% increase in whole-body epidermal hydration.

Collactive innovator Copalis Sea Solutions is a cooperative whose mission is to enhance the richness of the natural marine environment as a permanent source of innovation. Their fishing practices and fisheries are Marine Stewardship Council certified. Copalis is focused on making advanced products based on fishery co-products. According to Hulse, "With Copalis, nothing is lost, everything is transformed. When fish are caught, what isn't consumed as food is turned into valuable ingredients and finished products."

