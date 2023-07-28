Collagen and Gelatin Research Report 2023: Collagen and Gelatin Face Competition from Alternative Biomaterials - Global Forecast to 2028

DUBLIN, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Collagen and Gelatin Market by Source (Bovine, Porcine, Marine), Application (Wound Care, Orthopaedic, Cardiovascular, Dental, Surgical, Nerve Repair), End User (Hospitals, Surgical Centers), Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global collagen and gelatin market is on track to reach new heights, projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2023 to USD 1.6 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.5%

This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of collagen and gelatin in wound care applications and the surge in funding for research in this field.

Additionally, the rise in cardiovascular surgeries is expected to further bolster market growth. The comprehensive report provides market leaders and new entrants with accurate revenue estimations for the overall collagen and gelatin market and its subsegments, aiding stakeholders in understanding the competitive landscape and devising effective go-to-market strategies.

By delving into the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, the report equips stakeholders with a deeper understanding of the market dynamics.

Furthermore, the assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players, such as Integra LifeSciences, DSM, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., Nitta Gelatin Inc., Collagen Solutions Ltd., and others, offers valuable insights to stay ahead in this rapidly expanding market.

The bovine segment held the dominant share in the collagen and gelatin market, by source, during the forecast period.

This is mainly due to the high its extensive use in tissue engineering and increased demand for biomaterials for wound care applications. Owing to various factors such as biocompatibility, structural support, moisture retention and other factors are increasing use of Bovine-based collagen products for various wound care applications.

Orthopedic segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in 2022.

Based on application, the global collagen market is segmented into, wound care, dental, orthopedic, surgical, cardiovascular. The global gelatin market is segmented into orthopedic, wound care, and other applications.

The orthopedic segment accounted for the largest share of the collagen and gelatin market in 2022. The dominance of the segment is attributable to the increased use of gelatin and collagen based products in various orthopedic surgeries and the increased demand for scaffolds.

Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster pace.

The growth of the region is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds and the number of people suffering from chronic ulcers. Furthermore, increased adoption of demand for collagen-based wound care products and a rise in the number of surgeries is likely to upsurge the growth in the region.

Premium Insights

Increased Prevalence of Diabetes and Cancer to Drive Market

Bovine and Us Accounted for Largest Share of North American Collagen and Gelatin Market, by Source and Country, Respectively, in 2022

Bovine Segment to Dominate Market in 2028

Hospitals Segment Held Larger Market Share in 2022

China to Exhibit Highest CAGR in Gelatin Market During Forecast Period

to Exhibit Highest CAGR in Gelatin Market During Forecast Period Japan to Register Second-Highest CAGR in Collagen Market from 2023 to 2028

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes & Chronic Wounds and Cancer

Rising Investments and Funding in R&D of Collagen and Gelatin Products

Growing Number of Surgical Procedures

Restraints

Availability of Alternative Biomaterials to Collagen and Gelatin

Opportunities

Enforcement of 21St Century Cures Act

Challenges

Lack of Advanced Manufacturing and Marketing Technologies

Revenue Shifts and New Revenue Pockets for Players in Collagen and Gelatin Market

Value Chain Analysis

Supply Chain

Market: Ecosystem Analysis

Technology Analysis

Company Profiles

Key Market Players

Integra Lifesciences

DSM

Nitta Gelatin Inc.

Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Collagen Solutions plc

Regenity

Symatese

Gelita Ag

Tessenderlo Group (Bu Pb Liner)

Smith & Nephew plc

Zimvie Inc.

Jellagen

Other Players

Advanced Biomatrix

Matricel GmbH

Rousselot

Weishardt

Xiamen Hyfine Gelatin Co., Ltd.

Geistlich Pharma Ag

Synerheal Pharmaceuticals

Bioregen Technologies

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Medskin Suwelack

Cologenesis Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Dermarite Industries, LLC

Eucare Pharmaceuticals Private Limited

