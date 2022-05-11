Collagen Casings Market Worth $2.04 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meticulous Research® published a research report titled, "Collagen Casings Market by Type (Edible, Non-Edible), Caliber (Small, Large), Application (Fresh Sausages, Processed Sausages (Pre-cooked, Smoked, Cured), End User (Food Service Providers, Food Retail), Distribution Channel - Global Forecast to 2028." According to this latest publication, the overall collagen casings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $2.04 billion by 2028. In terms of volume, the overall collagen casings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2021 to 2028 to reach 18.99 billion meters by 2028.

For decades, sausages have been packed into natural sausage casings made from the intestines of animals, but now collagen casings are available in the market due to a tremendous amount of recent innovation and new product development in the casings industry. Edible collagen casings provide a superior yield based on ready-to-stuff materials, shorter lengths, and high-speed stuffing capabilities. Rework is minimized via consistent strand length and size control. Collagen casings are not required to be stored in a frozen environment, and they are easy to use with no possibility of product losses before stuffing. The processor can count on lower production costs with better productivity, production standardization (at all levels), and less labor. The added benefit of longer shelf-life is also a key competitive advantage for sausages made in collagen casings.

On the other hand, collagen casings have undergone a tremendous amount of development in the past decade and are now available in various shapes, sizes, and appearances, some of which nearly duplicate the natural sausage casings. Collagen casings are essential in producing a variety of value-added or processed meat products. In addition, collagen casings can offer coloring agents, spices, smoke flavoring, and various other materials as a part of the casing to be deposited on the product surface after stuffing and processing. The variety offered by collagen casings has become almost unlimited. The high mechanical strength and fibrous nature of these collagen casings have boosted their demand in numerous applications.

The global collagen casings market is segmented based on type, caliber, application, distribution channel, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.

Based on type, the collagen casings market is segmented into edible and non-edible collagen casings. The edible collagen casing segment accounted for the largest share of the overall collagen casings market in 2021. The leading position of this segment is mainly attributed to its cost benefits and increasing consumer acceptance. The factors such as edible nature, standard diameter, uniformity, and strength are contributing to its large adoption. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on caliber, the collagen casing market is segmented into large and small calibers. The small calibers segment accounted for the largest share of the overall collagen casings market in 2021. The leading position of this segment is mainly attributed to its low cost, edible nature, and increased demand for poultry products, particularly in regions where beef and pork are not eaten for cultural or religious reasons. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the collagen casings market is segmented into food processing organizations, food service providers, food retail, and others. The food processing organizations segment accounted for the largest share of the overall collagen casings market in 2021. Increasing demand for sausages has led to large-scale production of sausages in the food processing organizations, which attribute to the higher demand for collagen casings from these players. Moreover, growing preference for innovation in food menu options, increased automation in sausage production and maximized production efficiencies further support this segment's leading position. However, the food service providers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the collagen casings market is mainly segmented into offline and online. The offline distribution channel segment accounted for the largest share of the overall global collagen casings market in 2021. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to the growing number of modern groceries; advances in the physical infrastructure of brick-and-mortar grocers due to easy access and availability; and higher-quality meat products offered. However, the online distribution channel segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest share of the overall collagen casings market in 2021. However, the Asia-Pacific region possesses lucrative growth potential for the collagen casing market during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the increasing outside food consumption, rising expenditure on meat and healthy products, growing westernization culture, and growing population & urbanization.

The key players operating in the overall collagen casings market are Viscofan, S.A. (Spain), Devro plc, Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited, DAT-Schaub Group (Part of Danish Crown Amba), ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd. (Finland), Fibran, S.A. (Spain), Nippi, Inc. (Japan), FABIOS S.A. (Poland), Oversea Casing Company (U.S.), LEM Products, and Selo B.V. (The Netherlands).

