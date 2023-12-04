Collagen Gummy Sales Propelled by Convenience, Taste, and Health Benefits to Reach US$378 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A study by FMI attributes the flourishing global collagen gummy market to rising consumer awareness of the convenience, palatability, and health benefits of collagen gummies. Key players are actively engaging in mergers and collaborations to develop innovative products and maintain their market dominance, ensuring a dynamic and competitive landscape.

Explore further to gain comprehensive insights into the global collagen gummy market.

A Detailed Analysis of the Collagen Gummy Market by Berry and Citrus Flavors, from 2023 to 2033

The global collagen gummy market value is projected to reach US$ 247 million in 2023 and US$ 378 million by 2033. Over the forecast period, global demand for collagen gummies is anticipated to surge at 4.3% CAGR.

Several factors are expected to stimulate the growth of the collagen gummy market during the forecast period. These include growing awareness about the convenience, palatability, and health benefits of collagen gummies, rising health awareness, and easy availability through online platforms.

People worldwide are becoming aware about the health and cosmetic advantages of collagen supplement intake. As a result, demand for collagen gummies is rising significantly, and the trend is expected to continue through 2033.

Collagen gummies are believed to positively impact skin health, hair growth, joint health, and wound healing. This prompts people to consume these health supplements, bolstering their sales.

Rising health and wellness trends and interest in nutricosmetics will further boost the global collagen gummy industry. Similarly, new product launches and expanding e-commerce are expected to create growth prospects for collagen gummy companies.

Key companies are focusing on using celebrity endorsements to reach a wider audience and boost their sales. This will bode well for the target market.

Key Takeaways from the Global Collagen Gummy Market Study Report

The global collagen gummy market is set to total US$ 378 million in 2033.

in 2033. By flavor type, the berry segment is projected to hold a value share of 34% in 2023.

in 2023. Based on functionality, promoting skin health segment will likely account for about 25% of market share in 2023.

Demand for collagen gummies in India is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 6.2%.

is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of The United States holds around 30.8% of the global market share.

holds around of the global market share. Sales of collagen gummies in the United Kingdom are predicted to increase at 5.6% CAGR through 2033.

are predicted to increase at through 2033. China is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2033.

"The global market for collagen gummies is expected to witness steady growth amid rising awareness about the benefits of collagen. Widespread advertising of processed collagen supplements by the manufacturers can be instrumental in boosting the popularity of collagen gummies in the low-income group countries," says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Who is Winning?

The global collagen gummy market is highly consolidated, with most of suppliers concentrated in North America and Europe. However, the unavailability of sufficient sources of collagen in these regions is gradually shifting the business to Asian and African countries. This, in turn, has encouraged several regional collagen processing industries to enter the collagen gummy sector, which could diversify the market gradually.

Key players are adopting a wide variety of strategies to boost their sales and expand their global footprint. These include new product launches, mergers, celebrity endorsements, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations.

Recent Developments in the Collagen Gummy Industry:

In June 2020 , Novomins Nutrition Inc. introduced its new product line of collagen gummies for its consumers. The company claims that the gummies contain hyaluronic acid, biotin, and vitamin C and are devoid of gluten and GMOs, artificial coloring, or sweeteners.

, Novomins Nutrition Inc. introduced its new product line of collagen gummies for its consumers. The company claims that the gummies contain hyaluronic acid, biotin, and vitamin C and are devoid of gluten and GMOs, artificial coloring, or sweeteners. In November 2020 , a new startup was established as the first cell-based collagen and Gelatin Company named Jellatech. The company was founded by Stephanie Michelsen and Kylie van Deinsen-Hesp, who claim to make gelatin and collagen using cellular agriculture and without animal products.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global collagen gummy market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the collagen gummy industry based on flavor type, source, functionality, and sales channel across several regions.

