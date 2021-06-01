Collagen Market revenue to cross $6.34 billion by 2027, says Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global collagen market value is projected to cross USD 6.34 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. driven by rising awareness about the health benefits of collagen and increasing adoption in healthcare and cosmetics applications.

Global Market Insights Collagen Market Report

The overall collagen industry is poised to register a significant growth owing to its properties such as cushioning effects for body parts and help in strengthening connective tissues and tissue repair. Increasing health awareness among consumers will positively drive the industry landscape.

Request a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/206

The porcine collagen market exceeded USD 1.15 billion in 2020. Porcine collagen is extracted from pigs and is widely used as a gelling agent in the food & beverages industry for the production of bakery & confectionery products, desserts and dairy products.

Some major findings of the collagen market report include:

Shifting consumer preference towards protein-rich and health-promoting diets and supplements is likely to fuel collagen demand from nutraceuticals application.

Food & beverage application accounted for the dominant share in the global market and exceeded 1.74 billion in 2020. The segment is further estimated to witness significant growth attributed to the increasing adoption of processed foods to boost immunity.

Fast-changing consumer lifestyles, rising outdoor eating habits and increasing consumer spending, along with its properties such as gel formation, thickening, texturizing, and water-binding capacity is driving the collagen demand from food & beverage industry for manufacturing products such as bakery & confectionery and dairy products.

Some of the leading players operating in the collagen market include Gelita AG, Gelnex, Lapi Gelatine S.p.a,, Weishardt Group, Vinh Hoan Corporation, Darling Ingredients and Nitta Gelatine.

Asia Pacific market is anticipated for register fastest growth owing to increasing product demand for medical, nutraceuticals and cosmetics industries.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 196 market data tables and 22 figures & charts from the report, "Collagen Market Statistics By Source (Bovine, Porcine, Marine), Product (Gelatin, Peptides), Dosage Form (Powder, Liquid, Capsule), Application (Food & Beverage {Snacks & Cereals, Dairy products, Bakery & Confectionery}, Nutraceuticals {Dietary Supplements, Functional Food}, Personal Care & Cosmetics {Skincare, Haircare}, Pharmaceuticals {Orthopedic, Dental, Wound Care}, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Price Trend, Competitive Market & Forecast, 2021 - 2027" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/collagen-market

Collagen market from powder form segment exceeded USD 1.64 billion in 2020 and is forecast to register over 8.8% CAGR through 2027. Collagen powder is widely used in nutraceutical supplements and medical applications as a vital structural protein supplement that aids in the formation of connective tissues. Collagen powder is extracted from bones, fish scales and hides. Collagen powder is also used for treating arthritis symptoms in the medical sector. Increasing research & development activities in the healthcare and cosmetics sector will propel the industry landscape.

The North American collagen industry crossed USD 1.21 billion in 2020 and is projected to register more than 8.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2027. The regional market growth is attributed to increasing product demand from the personal care and nutraceuticals sectors. Increasing demand for skincare products and men grooming products is driving the market outlook.

Browse the ToC of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/collagen-market

Browse Related Report:

Collagen Hydrolysates Market Statistics By Product (Bovine, Porcine, Marine), Dosage Form (Powder, Liquid, Capsules), Application (Pharmaceutical/Biomedical, Food and Beverage {Gummy and Jelly products, Sausages & Burger Casings}, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 - 2026

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/collagen-hydrolysates-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll-Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

collagen-industry-forecasts-2021.jpg

Collagen Industry Forecasts 2021-2027

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.