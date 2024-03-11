Collagen Market size is set to grow by USD 2866.14 million from 2023-2027, rising applications of collagen in cosmetic and personal care industry boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global collagen market size is estimated to grow by USD 2866.14 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of growth_momentum_prefix 7.75% during the forecast period. TThe market encompasses the production and application of collagen in various industries, primarily Biomedical Materials & Devices and Pharmaceuticals. Collagen, a natural protein, is sourced from animals such as silver carp, brown-backed toads, cod, and tilapia. Type I collagen, abundant in marine sources, is the most sought-after collagen due to its prevalence in skin, hair, nails, and bones.

Market Segmentation

Application (USD Million, 2017-2027)

Food and Beverages



Healthcare



Cosmetics



Others

Product (USD Million, 2017-2027)

Gelatin



Hydrolyzed



Native

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Drivers

The Collagen Market encompasses the production and application of collagen in various industries, Applications include Biomedical Materials for tissue repair, Gelatin and Jellies in Food and Beverages, Chewing gums, and Hydrolyzed collagen in Sports nutrition, Function food & beverages, and Joint health supplements. Collagen's high protein content and role in skin hydration make it a popular ingredient in cosmetics, particularly for anti-aging and joint pain relief products.

Key Company

Collagen Market is fragmented ; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Collagen Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Advanced BioMatrix Inc., Ashland Inc., Athos Collagen Pvt. Ltd., Collagen Matrix Inc., Collagen Solutions Plc, ConnOils LLC, Gelita AG, Gelnex, Holista Colltech Ltd., Junca Gelatines SL, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lapi Gelatine Spa, Nippi Inc., Nitta Gelatin Inc., Rousselot SDN. BHD., Sandesara Group of Companies, SAS Gelatines Weishardt, Symatese, Tessenderlo Group NV, Titan Biotech Ltd..

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

