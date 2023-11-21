Collagen Market Size to Grow by USD 2.86 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Advanced BioMatrix Inc., Ashland Inc., Athos Collagen Pvt. Ltd. and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The collagen market size is estimated to increase by USD 2.86 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.75%. By geography, the global collagen market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global collagen market. North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the collagen market in North America is primarily driven by several key factors. These include increased collagen use in the food industry, growing interest in protein consumption and nutricosmetics, expanding applications in healthcare, and the rising adoption of collagen-based biomaterials. These factors collectively contribute to the growth of the collagen market in the North American region. Discover some insights on the market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Collagen market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global collagen market is highly competitive due to the presence of several international and domestic players. The established players have competitive advantages due to their popular brand names and large scale of operations. The focus of the vendors in the market is to develop strategies such as innovative solutions that address the demands of consumers. In addition, the companies are also focusing on collaborations and partnerships to expand their presence in the market.

The global collagen market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer collagen in the market are Advanced BioMatrix Inc., Ashland Inc., Athos Collagen Pvt. Ltd., Collagen Matrix Inc., Collagen Solutions Plc, ConnOils LLC, Gelita AG, Gelnex, Holista Colltech Ltd., Junca Gelatines SL, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lapi Gelatine Spa, Nippi Inc., Nitta Gelatin Inc., Rousselot SDN. BHD., Sandesara Group of Companies, SAS Gelatines Weishardt, Symatese, Tessenderlo Group NV, Titan Biotech Ltd., and others.

Vendor Offerings -

Advanced BioMatrix Inc. - The company offers collagen such as marine hydrolyzed collagen.

The company offers collagen such as marine hydrolyzed collagen. Collagen Matrix Inc. - The company offers collagen products under its brand Matrixflex, MatrixMem, and MatrixDerm.

The company offers collagen products under its brand Matrixflex, MatrixMem, and MatrixDerm. Collagen Solutions Plc - The company offers collagen products such as Bovine collagen.

Collagen Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Application (Food and beverage, Healthcare, Cosmetics, and Others), and Product (Gelatin, Hydrolyzed, and Native)

The market share growth in the food and beverage segment will be significant during the forecast period. Fish collagen, an essential ingredient that offers significant nutritional benefits and numerous advantages for health, plays an important role in the food industry. People commonly add collagen to various raw materials, such as meat, to improve their technical attributes and sensory characteristics. As a result of the various benefits provided by collagen, the food and beverage industry are expected to see an increase in demand. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the global collagen market's food and beverage segment during the forecast period.

Global Collagen Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver - The rising demand for collagen from the healthcare industry is one of the major drivers of the global collagen market. Collagen is widely used in the medical industry, particularly in medical devices and wound dressings. The rising elderly population worldwide is expected to surge the demand for healthcare products and services and thus drive demand for collagen-based products. Collagen plays an important role as an ingredient in many regenerative medicine products. As a result, the growing demand for collagen from the healthcare industry is one of the major drivers, which is expected to boost the growth of the global collagen market during the forecast period.

Key trend - Increasing demand for plant-based collagen is key trend in the global collagen market growth. With an increasing focus on health, wellness, and environmental consciousness, there has been a significant surge in consumer interest regarding plant-based substitutes for collagen derived from animals. Choosing plant-based collagen enables consumers to minimize their ecological impact and promote sustainable and ethical approaches. Hence, increasing demand for plant-based collagen is one of the growing trends which is expected to drive the growth of the global collagen market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The limited adoption of collagen supplements in developing regions restricts the growth of the market. The demand for collagen supplements in developed countries is significant due to awareness of the health benefits of collagen supplements. However, in developing and underdeveloped regions like the rest of the world, the use of collagen supplements is relatively lower. This can be attributed to factors such as limited affordability and a lack of awareness regarding the potential benefits of collagen supplementation.

