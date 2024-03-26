Collagen Market Size to Grow by USD 2.86 billion from 2023 to 2027, Growing demand from the Healthcare industry to boost market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Collagen Market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.86 billion exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.75% between 2022 and 2027. Growing healthcare demand drives market growth. Widely used in medical devices and wound dressings, collagen's demand rises with aging populations. Technological advances spawn new collagen products, reducing healthcare costs. Collagen's applications in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine address chronic diseases, boosting market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Collagen Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,866.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and France

Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global collagen market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer collagen in the market are Advanced BioMatrix Inc., Ashland Inc., Athos Collagen Pvt. Ltd., Collagen Matrix Inc., Collagen Solutions Plc, ConnOils LLC, Gelita AG, Gelnex, Holista Colltech Ltd., Junca Gelatines SL, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lapi Gelatine Spa, Nippi Inc., Nitta Gelatin Inc., Rousselot SDN. BHD., Sandesara Group of Companies, SAS Gelatines Weishardt, Symatese, Tessenderlo Group NV, and Titan Biotech Ltd. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong

Vendor Offerings -

Advanced BioMatrix Inc.: The company offers collagen such as PureCol solution, Nutragen solution, FibriCol solution. Also, through this segment, the company offers solutions for life science of three dimensional applications for tissue culture, cell assay, bioprinting and cell proliferation.

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Application (Food and beverage, Healthcare, Cosmetics, and Others), Product (Gelatin, Hydrolyzed, and Native), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The food and beverage segment drives significant market growth. Collagen, a prevalent animal protein, enhances product elasticity and stability. Valued at USD 2,830.27 million in 2017, this segment continues to expand, with fish collagen offering nutritional benefits and improving product quality as an emulsifier.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global collagen market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global collagen market.

North America contributes 37% to global market growth. Key drivers include increased collagen use in food, growing interest in protein consumption, rising healthcare applications, and expanding use in biomaterials. Rising per capita income and a growing food processing industry also propel regional market growth.

Market Dynamics

Growing demand from the healthcare industry is the key factor driving the growth of the global market share:

Growing healthcare industry demand propels global market growth. Widely used in medical devices and wound dressings, collagen-based products meet rising healthcare needs due to aging populations. Advances in technology spur development of new products, enhancing patient outcomes and reducing costs. Increased usage in tissue engineering and drug delivery further drives market expansion.

Increasing demand for plant-based collagen is the primary trend in the global market growth.

Low penetration of collagen supplements in developing regions is a major challenge impeding the growth of the global collagen market.

What are the key data covered in this Collagen Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Collagen Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Collagen Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Collagen Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Collagen Market vendors

Analyst Review:

The Collagen Market is witnessing significant growth across various sectors, including Biomedical Materials & Devices, Pharmaceuticals, and the Food & Beverage industry, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. Collagen finds applications in a wide range of products, including jellies, chewing gums, and desserts, contributing to the hydrolyzed product segment's expansion.

Collagen's benefits extend beyond the culinary realm, with its usage in hair, nails, skin, bones, and joint health products. It serves as a vital protein source in sports nutrition and functional food & beverage products, addressing concerns such as joint pain and immune health.

In the cosmetics industry, collagen plays a crucial role in skin rejuvenation and beauty enhancement, utilized in hard and soft capsule shells. Market dynamics include the rise of online distribution channels and the concentration of market players, driving competitive benchmarking and regional opportunities.

Collagen variants such as peptides, native collagen, and synthetic collagen derive from sources like bovine, porcine, poultry, and marine origins, available in dry or liquid forms. Its versatility spans well-being applications, including Type I and Type II collagen for food and beverages, beauty supplements, and immunity support.

Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, the collagen market continues to thrive, fueled by the growing demand for functional and beauty-enhancing products across diverse industries.

Market Overview:

The Collagen Market is witnessing significant growth driven by its diverse applications and numerous health benefits. Collagen, known for its high protein content, is widely used in functional food and beverage products, dietary supplements, and beauty supplements, catering to various consumer needs. Market Concentration is evident with collagen sourced from bovine, porcine, poultry, and marine sources, available in both dry and liquid forms. Applications span across food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and biomedical materials, with notable segments like gelatin, jellies, desserts, and chewing gums. The Hydrolyzed product segment is gaining traction, particularly for its benefits in promoting hair, nails, skin, bone, and joint health, alongside applications in sports nutrition. Competitive benchmarking among key players like Rousselot and Gelita AG drives innovation and regional opportunities, enhancing collagen's role in promoting overall well-being and healthcare across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. With collagen's potential to boost immunity, address joint pain, and support skin rejuvenation, its demand is expected to further escalate, especially with the increasing focus on health and wellness amid the ongoing pandemic.

