Collagen Matrix Names Daniel Ammon Vice President of Research and Development and Aaron Henceroth Vice President of Project Management and Supply Chain

OAKLAND, N.J., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collagen Matrix, Inc., a leader in regenerative medicine and a global manufacturer of collagen- and mineral-based medical devices, announced today the appointment of Daniel Ammon as Vice President of Research and Development and Aaron Henceroth as Vice President of Project Management and Supply Chain, adding two industry leaders experienced in bringing innovation to life. Collagen Matrix is a portfolio company of Linden Capital Partners.

Dr. Ammon joins Collagen Matrix with nearly 30 years of experience in research and development for medical devices. He most recently served as Global Vice President at Dentsply Sirona, where he led R&D for the dental materials portfolio. He also led an internal startup initiative in the area of 3D printed materials culminating in FDA approval of the first 3D printed smart polymer. Prior to Dentsply Sirona, Dr. Ammon held various scientific and leadership positions at Bausch & Lomb. During those 18 years, he was involved in launching the first silicone hydrogel contact lens and other ophthalmic products. He holds a Bachelor of Science and a PhD in Chemistry from the University at Buffalo. In his role at Collagen Matrix, Dr. Ammon will manage all strategic research projects to drive the development of new and innovative products.

Mr. Henceroth joins Collagen Matrix with over 17 years of experience in progressive operations and supply chain leadership. Most recently, he served as Chief of Operations in Training at Dewolff Boberg & Associates, where he partnered with C-Suite clients at leading public and privately held companies in executing continuous improvement and growth initiatives focused on organizational development. Mr. Henceroth earned a bachelor's degree from Washington and Jefferson College in Washington, PA. In his role at Collagen Matrix, Mr. Henceroth will oversee the integration of new business projects, purchasing, scheduling, and fulfillment.

Shawn McCarthy, CEO of Collagen Matrix, commented "as innovative leaders with proven track records, Dan and Aaron are perfectly suited to continue advancing the science of tissue and bone repair and regeneration here at Collagen Matrix."

About Collagen Matrix, Inc.

Collagen Matrix, Inc. is a developer and manufacturer of collagen-based medical products used for tissue and bone repair and regeneration. Founded in 1997, Collagen Matrix is headquartered in Oakland, New Jersey and develops proprietary products that are sold to OEM customers on either a contract or private label basis across orthopaedic, spine, sports medicine, dental, and neurosurgery end markets. The company also offers partnership opportunities including distribution, contract product development, and contract manufacturing services. For more information, please visit www.collagenmatrix.com.

About Linden Capital Partners

Linden Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Founded in 2004, Linden is the country's largest dedicated healthcare private equity firm. Linden's strategy is based upon three elements: (i) healthcare specialization, (ii) integrated private equity and operating expertise, and (iii) strategic relationships with large corporations. Linden invests in middle market platforms in the medical products, specialty distribution, pharmaceutical, and services segments of healthcare. Since its founding, Linden has invested more than $2 billion in healthcare companies and today manages nearly $3 billion of commitments, augmented by capital provided by the firm's limited partners for larger transactions. For more information, please visit www.lindenllc.com.

