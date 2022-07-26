Collagen Peptides Market Projected to Gather $1,224.4 Million and Grow at 6.66% CAGR During the 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period [220-Pages] | Issued by Research Dive

Collagen peptides market is expected to grow by 2030 due to people's rising demand for anti-ageing ingredients. Food & beverage sub-segment is predicted to be highly lucrative. Market in North America region is projected to be highly beneficial.

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Collagen Peptides Market by Source (Bovine, Porcine, Marine, and Poultry), Application (Nutritional Products, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and Others), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030".

According to the report, the global collagen peptides market is predicted to gather a revenue of $1,224.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.66% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Dynamics of the Collagen Peptides Market

Drivers: People's growing demand for anti-ageing ingredients and active substances like bioactive peptides for skin health protection that have antibacterial properties and provides skin safety are some factors projected to drive the growth of the global collagen peptides market during the forecast period. Moreover, the use of collagen peptides as clarifying agents in beer, wine, and fruit juices is also anticipated to boost the market growth by 2030.

Opportunities: The rising use of cosmetic products and people's concern over consuming a healthy and balanced diet to avoid chronic health diseases like cancer, hypertension, obesity, diabetes, etc. is estimated to offer abundant market growth opportunities by 2030. Additionally, the increasing use of nutraceutical supplements to boost immunity is also expected to bolster the collagen peptides market development during the analysis timeframe.

Restraints: High availability of alternatives of collagen peptides like kidney beans is predicted to hinder the market growth.

Covid-19 Impact on the Collagen Peptides Market

The outbreak of the covid-19 catastrophe has had an adverse impact on the food and beverage industry due to travel and import-export restrictions imposed by governments across the world. This led to disruptions in the supply chain and food shortage that ultimately reduced the consumption for collagen peptides in food products. Moreover, the world also witnessed a decreased supply of products like nutraceuticals due to reduction in the number of ingredients manufactured in the food industry. However, since the covid-19 cases and the mortality rate has stabilized and people are focusing more on their diet to consume healthy and balanced food items, the collagen peptides market is projected to revive its growth rate.

Segments of the Collagen Peptides Market

As per the report, the collagen peptides market has been divided into multiple segments based on source, application, and regional analysis.

By source, the bovine sub-segment is estimated to have a dominant market share and garner a revenue of $476.4 million by 2030 due to growing consumption of bovine animal organs like ligaments, bones, and other body parts for extracting collagen peptides. In addition, the easy availability of cattle and its high consumption for collagen peptides is also anticipated to bolster the sub-segment's growth during the forecast years.

due to growing consumption of bovine animal organs like ligaments, bones, and other body parts for extracting collagen peptides. In addition, the easy availability of cattle and its high consumption for collagen peptides is also anticipated to bolster the sub-segment's growth during the forecast years. By application, the food and beverage sub-segment of the collagen peptides market is expected to have the highest growth rate and register a revenue of $332.9 million by 2030 due to the wide application of collagen peptides in the food sector. Collagen peptides can easily get absorbed in the digestive tract and are used as thickeners or clarifying agents in beverages like wine, beer, fruit juices, etc. these factors are predicted to propel the sub-segment's growth during the analysis period.

due to the wide application of collagen peptides in the food sector. Collagen peptides can easily get absorbed in the digestive tract and are used as thickeners or clarifying agents in beverages like wine, beer, fruit juices, etc. these factors are predicted to propel the sub-segment's growth during the analysis period. By region, the collagen peptides market in the North America region is projected to have the fastest growth rate of 6.18% CAGR during the 2022-2030 forecast timeframe due to high consumption of collagen peptides as a source of nutrition and energy. Furthermore, the healthcare industry is also using collagen peptides to manufacture drugs for the regeneration of bones in arthritis patients. These factors are estimated to uplift the market growth in the North America region by 2030.

Significant Collagen Peptides Market Players

Some significant collagen peptides market players are

Collagen Solutions Plc FOODMATE CO. LTD. Darling Ingredients Holista Colltech Amicogen GELNEX Tessenderlo Group Ewald-Gelatine GmbH. Nitta Gelatin India Limited GELITA AG

These key players are undertaking various strategies such as product development and enhancement, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For example, in March 2022, Bioiberica, a renowned life science business and global heparin manufacturer, announced its collaboration with ByHealth, a Chinese vitamins dietary supplements provider, to expand its joint health product portfolio by introducing Highflex type II collagen tablets in China.

The report also summarizes many important facets including financial performance of the key market players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments.

More about Collagen Peptides Market:

SOURCE Research Dive