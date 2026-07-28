Collagen P.I.N.® Announces Winners of the 2026 Transformation Awards Celebrating Outstanding Microneedling Results

The six-week nationwide contest recognizes providers delivering exceptional patient transformations through innovative microneedling techniques and comprehensive skincare protocols

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collagen P.I.N.® is thrilled to announce the winners of its 2026 Transformation Awards, a six week provider competition recognizing exceptional patient outcomes achieved through microneedling and Induction Therapy skincare protocols.

Results courtesy of Jeanette Marie Medical Esthetician in Wyandotte, MI

The contest invited Collagen P.I.N. and Induction Therapies providers across North America to showcase their most impressive before-and-after patient transformations, with every submission evaluated for photographic consistency, clinical accuracy, and patient consent. The winning cases highlighted the remarkable results made possible by the advanced Collagen P.I.N. microneedling technology, paired with Induction Therapies skincare, demonstrating dramatic improvements in acne scarring, pigmentation, visible signs of aging, and overall skin quality.

The winning submission, and $1,000 grand prize winner was awarded to Jeanette Marie, a medical esthetician based in Wyandotte, MI. Jeanette's submitted before and afters showed her dramatic 5 week post opp difference from just one Collagen P.I.N.microneedling treatment paired with Reveal Peel, Induction Therapies' professional-strength 12% TCA peel.

Reveal Peel features a unique self-neutralizing formulation, allowing providers to safely enhance treatment protocols while delivering visible improvements in skin tone, texture, and rejuvenation.

"We were incredibly impressed by both the quality and volume of submissions that we received," said Angelia Inscoe, Founder of Induction Therapies and Collagen P.I.N.. "The Transformation Awards were created to recognize providers who are delivering remarkable patient outcomes every day while helping educate the aesthetic community on best practices through authentic clinical results with Collagen P.I.N. and Induction Therapies."

All qualifying submissions were reviewed by an independent panel of respected aesthetic physicians, including, Dr. Tina Alster, Dr. Donald Clemons and Dr. Martin Braun.

All qualifying submissions received a $100 Visa Gift Card, while category winners earned $250 Visa Gift Cards in recognition of outstanding treatment results. Award categories included Most Dramatic Transformation, Best Acne Scar Revision, Best Blemish Control, Best Anti-Aging Results, and Best Color Correction.

The Transformation Awards underscore Collagen P.I.N.'s ongoing commitment to advancing education, celebrating provider excellence, and showcasing real patient outcomes through evidence-based aesthetic treatments.

For more information about Collagen P.I.N.® and Induction Therapies, please visit https://collagenpin.com/microneedling-results-awards/

About Collagen P.I.N.®

Collagen P.I.N.® microneedling device is the first of its kind to introduce an industry-leading 36-pin needle cartridge and precision depth up to 3.0mm, expanding what microneedling can achieve in both performance and versatility. Engineered to create more microchannels with greater control, it delivers enhanced collagen stimulation, deeper product absorption, and more consistent, high-performance outcomes.

Supported by medical-grade skincare and advanced post-care protocols, the device anchors a fully integrated ecosystem designed to optimize skin performance before, during, and after treatment, bridging the gap between in-office procedures and at-home care.

SOURCE Collagen P.I.N.