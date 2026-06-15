Induction Therapies Introduces YouthXO + PDRN: A Next-Generation Recovery Serum for At Home Care

Powerful antioxidant protection meets post-treatment recovery for radiant, healthy-looking skin

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Induction Therapies, a leader in innovative skincare solutions and creator of the renowned Collagen P.I.N., announces their latest product, YouthXO + PDRN, a clean, recovery-and-renewal serum designed for continued daily skin support between treatments.

YouthXO Vegan PDRN Serum

YouthXO + PDRN blends plant exosomes, vegan PDRN, and skin-soluble Vitamin C to support skin recovery and hydration after microneedling, chemical peels, laser treatments, and other aesthetic procedures but is also formulated for daily skincare regimes. Built around a concentrated Plant Exosome Complex, vegan PDRN, and a barrier-supportive antioxidant system, the serum helps skin appear calmer, brighter, smoother, and more resilient with continued use.

The product complements Induction Therapies' professional-use GloXO serum, creating a complete PDRN-focused treatment and homecare protocol. While GloXO is applied after microneedling while mico-channels are open, YouthXO + PDRN extends that same regenerative story into the patient's daily skincare routine. Providers can now recommend a simple take-home solution that supports skin before and after procedures while helping maintain results between treatments.

"Consumers today are seeking advanced skincare solutions that deliver visible results with ingredients that align with their values," said Angelia Inscoe, Founder of Induction Therapies and Collagen P.I.N. "What sets YouthXO + PDRN apart is the synergy between plant-derived PDRN and plant exosomes. Plant Exosomes are the unique driver for PDRN into the skin and help support the skin's natural recovery, improve texture and tone, and reduce visible signs of stress and sensitivity, offering a next-generation approach to radiant skin."

Beyond hydration, the serum helps restore a healthier-looking complexion by brightening uneven skin tone, boosting antioxidant protection, and strengthening the skin's moisture barrier. YouthXO leaves skin looking clearer, smoother, more luminous, and more balanced over time.

YouthXO + PDRN is available now for $158 and can be purchased online at inductiontherapies.com.

SOURCE Collagen P.I.N.