Induction Therapies Promotes Michael Panaghi to International Accounts Manager

Leadership appointment highlights the company's continued expansion and commitment to strengthening international partnerships

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Induction Therapies, a leader in innovative skincare solutions and creator of Collagen P.I.N., today announced the promotion of Michael Panaghi to International Accounts Manager. This expanded role recognizes Panaghi's significant contributions to the company's success, his leadership in cultivating strong customer relationships, and his impact on advancing Induction Therapies' international business initiatives.

In his new role, Panaghi will lead the company's international accounts strategy, focusing on expanding distributor partnerships, identifying new market opportunities, and supporting the continued growth of Induction Therapies' global network. He will work closely with partners, customers, and internal teams to strengthen relationships, enhance collaboration, and help drive the company's long-term vision within the evolving medical aesthetics industry.

"Michael has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, professionalism, and a deep commitment to our customers and partners," said Angelia Inscoe, Founder of Induction Therapies and Collagen P.I.N. "His dedication, industry knowledge, and ability to build meaningful relationships have played an important role in our continued success. We are excited to see him take on this expanded position and lead our international initiatives as we continue to grow and strengthen our presence around the world."

The promotion reflects Induction Therapies' ongoing commitment to investing in top talent and building a strong foundation for continued innovation and expansion. As the demand for advanced aesthetic solutions continues to evolve, Panaghi's leadership will help support the company's mission to deliver industry-leading technologies and solutions to practitioners and patients worldwide.

For more information about Induction Therapies, please visit www.inductiontherapies.com

SOURCE Collagen P.I.N.