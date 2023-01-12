Collagen Supplement Global Market Report 2022: Industry to Reach $2.83 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.44%

Jan 12, 2023, 07:15 ET
The global collagen supplement market size reached US$ 2.06 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.83 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.44% during 2021-2027.
Collagen Supplement Market Trends:
At present, the growing prevalence of various diseases, such as arthritis, inflammatory bone diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis, across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, the rising awareness among the masses about the benefits of collagen supplements to prevent collagen deficiency in the body is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing consumption of collagen supplements to enhance the growth of hair, skin, nails, bones, tendons, muscles, ligaments, joints, and other organs is positively influencing the market.
Moreover, the wide availability of collagen supplements through online and offline distribution channels is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Apart from this, there is a rise in the adoption of veganism to reduce animal slaughter around the world.
This, along with the growing utilization of collagen supplements in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, is offering a positive market outlook. Additionally, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce bovine-sourced supplements that are used for treating ortho diseases, such as osteoporosis and scoliosis, which is bolstering the growth of the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global collagen supplement market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on source, product, form, sales channel and application.
Breakup by Source:
- Marine and Poultry
- Porcine
- Bovine
Breakup by Product:
- Gelatin Collagen Supplements
- Hydrolyzed Collagen Supplements
- Native Collagen Supplements
Breakup by Form:
- Pills and Gummies
- Powder
- Liquid/Drinks
Breakup by Sales Channel:
- Pharmacy
- Specialty Store
- Online Store
Breakup by Application:
- Nutraceuticals
- Cosmetics
- Healthcare
- Food
- Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
- United States
- Canada
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Companies Mentioned
- Absolute Collagen
- BioTech USA Ltd.
- Codeage LLC
- Further Inc.
- Hunter and Gather Foods
- Nestle S.A.
- Nutraformis Limited
- Optimum Nutrition (Glanbia Performance Nutrition India Pvt. Ltd)
- Proto-col
- Revive Collagen
- Shiseido Company Limited
- TCI Co. Ltd.
- The Clorox Company.
