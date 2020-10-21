Collagen Supplements: How Aeternum Nutrition Gets It Right

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeternum Nutrition is best known for making easy to use and easy to understand supplemental health products that meet a wide variety of customer demands. Aeternum makes full spectrum hemp extract capsules and tinctures, as well as everyday vitamins, plus a line of specialized formulas like their Dream: Natural Sleep Aid and Elevate: Natural Energy Formula. One of the most sought-after items that Aeternum sells is their Collagen Peptides: Dietary Supplement.

Collagen has consistently been at the top of the list of best-selling supplements throughout the United States, and Aeternum knew they could do this popular product justice. Naturally derived beef collagen can play an integral role in maintaining good health, "from the inside out."

All mammals produce collagen, which helps their body develop correctly. Collagen is the most common protein in the human body and is a major component in the makeup of human skin, teeth, joints, and bones.

Collagen production naturally declines with age, meaning that skin loses its elasticity, and joints become stiffer over time. Collagen supplements have also become particularly popular with fitness enthusiasts, who need the extra boost of collagen proteins to help fuel their body, while keeping muscles and bones healthy. Collagen supplements are often used by people who are interested in keeping their skin looking youthful for longer, since collagen is what helps skin retain its elasticity and youthful appearance.

Though collagen is more commonly known for its beneficial effect on hair, nails, and skin, it is also well researched for its use as a digestive aid. Collagen peptides can play a role in the absorption of nutrients from food, meaning that having healthy levels of collagen in the body also helps extract vitamins and minerals from other food. Taking a greater abundance of collagen peptides either through diet or supplementation does not have any known interactions with other types of supplements, and is therefore ideal for a large variety of people who are looking to safely improve their digestive function.

Aeternum's Collagen Peptides supplement comes in a powder form, making it easy to incorporate into other meals. Collagen powder blends into shakes and can even be used as a no-fat replacement for coffee creamer.

For Aeternum, the commitment to producing natural products means they meticulously research all aspects of the ingredients sourced. Aeternum's collagen type I and III comes exclusively from grass-fed, pasture raised cattle, with no artificial colors or preservatives, and contains no GMO or gluten containing ingredients.

For anyone looking to add collagen to their daily routine, Aeternum is making this both simple and affordable with their Collagen Peptides supplement. Collagen and all of Aeternum's products are currently for sale through their website, and through major online retailers, with greater availability on the horizon as the company continues to expand in the coming year.

