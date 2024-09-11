Collagen tripeptides: a new era of collagen drinks

Collagen is highly valued not only for its anti-aging properties but also for its potential benefits in promoting joint health, weight management, and improving overall wellbeing.

TAIPEI, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 global collagen market was valued at USD 9.76 billion and is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is fueled by the increasing application of collagen across various sectors, including food and beverages, healthcare, and cosmetics.[1] Cosmetics industry contributed significantly to market expansion, with rising consumer demand for beauty products incorporating collagen for its anti-aging properties.[2]

Regionally, the market is strongest in Asia, particularly in countries like Japan and South Korea, where collagen tripeptide supplements are trending. North America and Europe also represent significant markets, driven by growing consumer awareness and the increasing incorporation of collagen tripeptides into dietary supplements and skincare products.

Small collagen tripeptides provide unparalleled absorption

Up to 28 types of collagens were identified, with several types performing distinct functions. Type I collagen, the most abundant, provides tensile strength to skin, bones, and tendons. Type II collagen supports cartilage and joint health, while Type III collagen forms the structural framework of organs and blood vessels. Type IV collagen contributes to the kidneys and supports epithelial layers, and Type V collagen is crucial for the development of connective tissues, particularly in the cornea and bones.[3]

Collagen tripeptidesare derived from collagen, consisting of three amino acids with a Gly-X-Y sequence.[4] These peptides are produced through a process called enzymatic hydrolysis, which breaks down collagen into smaller, more absorbable fragments. Unlike conventional larger collagen peptides (100 to 1000 amino acids), collagen tripeptides have up to 50% better absorption rate than regular collagen peptides.[5,6] This enhanced bioavailability is one of the key reasons collagen tripeptidesare used in dietary supplements and skincare products, as it can directly stimulate collagen synthesis in the body.

Skincare: A double-blind, randomized study ( n =70) demonstrated that daily intake of 1000 mg collagen tripeptide mixture significantly improved skin hydration, elasticity, and reduced wrinkling over a 12-week period . [7] Notably, skin hydration increased by 7-fold within 6 weeks, and wrinkle depth decreased by 10.5-fold after 12 weeks.

=70) demonstrated that daily intake of 1000 tripeptide mixture significantly improved skin hydration, elasticity, and reduced wrinkling over a 12-week period Notably, skin hydration increased by 7-fold within 6 weeks, and wrinkle depth decreased by 10.5-fold after 12 weeks. Joint health: In a 24-week clinical trial involving 147 subjects, low molecular weight collagen peptides supplementation demonstrated significant reductions in joint pain, with up to 141% when walking when compared to placebo (-1.11 ± 1.98 vs. -0.46 ±1.63, p = 0.007). Joint pain at rest also reduced by 108% compared to placebo (-0.81 ± 1.77 vs. –0.39 ± 1.56, p = 0.039). [8]

Boosting efficacy & bioavailability with premium liposomal technology

TCI Biotech LLC has introduced Maxi Collagen™, a cutting-edge third-generation small molecular collagen tripeptide, designed to meet the rapidly increasing demand for advanced functional collagen beverages. Liquid dosage forms of dietary supplements, like Maxi Collagen™, provide distinct advantages, including enhanced efficacy and superior bioavailability. In an internal TCI human study, Maxi Collagen™ demonstrated a 10.4% reduction in superficial wrinkles, a 13% increase in skin collagen density, and a 7% improvement in skin hydration, with one bottle per day over a period of 7 days.

One of the key benefits is the faster absorption speed, nutrients in liquid form are typically absorbed more quickly by bypassing the digestive system when compared to capsules or tablets. Combined with Double Nutri™ liposomal encapsulation technology, these 1 to 3 micrometers liposomal collagen particles further enhance absorption and bioavailability. In certain cases, Double Nutri™ improved nutrient uptake by 228%. For instance, blood vitamin C concentration in the Double Nutri™ group is higher (7.26±3.52, p<0.01) than common liposomal process group (6.41±3.80, p<0.05) and for non-liposomal group (2.21±4.07).[9]A serving of Double Nutri™ liquid formulation is absorbed more efficiently, making it equivalent to a much larger amount of standard capsules, tablets, powder, or gummies."

Liquid supplements provide a convenient alternative for those who struggle with swallowing pills. Flexibility in dosing is another significant advantage, as liquid collagen can be easily adjusted to meet individual needs. Liquid formulations also come with appealing flavors, improving palatability, and encouraging consistent use for better results.

TCI will continue to demonstrate the effectiveness of Maxi Collagen™ in the upcoming months with clinical trials to study this third-generation collagen ingredient with further applications. By leveraging its exclusive Integrated Bioscience Design (IBD) methodology, TCI continues to innovate and develop products that meet evolving consumer needs.

