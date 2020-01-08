Collate Capital Launches to Support Early Stage Companies

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce the formation of Collate Capital, a technology-focused investment firm that will invest in promising early stage businesses in North America and Europe. Collate plans to fund the next generation of entrepreneurs that have businesses that are innovative, differentiated and ready to scale.

Collate follows the mantra of our namesake, which means to collect and combine. We want to empower entrepreneurs to succeed. We will bring the best team together to support founders and their strategy.

With a flexible mandate, Collate will invest up to $2 million (per investment) in technology, software, market infrastructure and consumer-based businesses. Collate's primary focus will be companies in seed to Series B rounds of financings.

Collate Capital was founded by Mark Weaver, an experienced investor who has spent his career successfully investing in a wide range of businesses and industries.

"We believe that our network of advisors, coupled with the value-added capital and partnership that we provide, will be attractive to the next generation of founders and entrepreneurs. We'd like to thank all of the family, friends, advisors, mentors and investors that helped us to reach this milestone today," said Weaver.

Contact

Mark Weaver

Founder and Managing Partner

mweaver@collatecapital.com

www.collatecapital.com

SOURCE Collate Capital

Related Links

http://www.collatecapital.com

