Collazo Group Rises From The Ruins With The Fujifilm Onset X1-LT After A Devastating Hurricane Maria

Hurricane Maria came ashore on September 20, 2018, and was the strongest storm to make landfall in Puerto Rico in 85 years, with sustained winds of 155 mph, knocking out power to the entire island. Homes and businesses were destroyed; trees were uprooted, in addition to widespread flooding. It was an event of historic proportions.

"When the hurricane hit, there were no communications at all, no email, and no telephones," said Christian Collazo, owner, Collazo Group. "Part of our building collapsed, parts of the roof blew-off, and we were flooded. We were shut-down for three weeks, rebuilding, cleaning, with no production running."

Two weeks prior to the hurricane, Christian Collazo signed a contract for the Onset X1-LT. "We immediately spoke to Fujifilm to discuss a delay, because we were in limbo," says Collazo.

Collazo Group took on a small office in the metro-area of the island, with limited internet availability and telephone service. Little by little, supermarkets and other businesses re-opened.

Fast forward two months after the hurricane, a successful install of the Onset X1-LT and Collazo Group was 'back into full-swing of business,' and then about four months to return to full capacity. A recent open house celebrated new beginnings.

"When our clients started re-ordering from us, they were doubling-up on orders, as all of their previous output was ruined by the storm," adds Collazo.

With origins as an offset commercial printing company, Collazo Group saw the margin of offset dropping off, and needed a wide format press that could handle their ever-growing capacity, which includes large, custom displays for retail-driven clients including drug stores, supermarkets, malls, chocolate and snack companies, and pharmaceuticals.

"It's not possible without digital," says Collazo. "We can now show the client the final product, as-is, with exactly the same materials, same output, same finishing, and they really like that. The Onset has helped us gain a lot of new business."

Continues Collazo, "We output a lot of white ink on the Onset, and it's the best on the market for quality, production and outstanding reliability."

Collazo Group prints on multiple substrates, including corrugated, foam boards, styrene, PETG, Lexan, ACM and PVC. "The adhesion on these substrates is really good, and the matte and gloss finishes allow substrates to really stand out, especially for my upscale clients," says Collazo.

"Fujifilm's communication, support and service are very good," concludes Collazo. "If I don't have the support, I'm not going to buy the machine."

Collazo Group is a family business founded in 1984, with three employees and today more than 70 professionals are in a modern 45,000 square foot facility, operating two shifts16 hours per day. Since the beginning Collazo Group has distinguish itself by providing quality services and excellence to their clients and understand that every job is a unique chance to make a good impression.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation consists of five operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; and one-time-use cameras; and also markets motion picture archival film and on-set color management solutions to the motion picture, broadcast and production industries. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, and the Graphic Systems Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars. The Industrial and Corporate New Business Development Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies. FUJIFILM Canada Inc. sells and markets a range of Fujifilm products and services in Canada. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmusa.com/northamerica , go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook. To receive news and information direct from Fujifilm via RSS, subscribe at www.fujifilmusa.com/rss .

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

SOURCE FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division