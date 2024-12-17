Collēctīvus Holdings Unveiled as Parent Co. to Beckett, Dragon Shield, & Southern Hobby

A new era comes to Beckett, Dragon Shield, & Southern Hobby Distribution

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Collēctīvus Holdings, home to The Hobby's premium brands, was established as the umbrella company over industry leaders Beckett Media & Collectibles, Dragon Shield, and Southern Hobby Distribution.

This news coincides with recently executed lending agreements which will revitalize the company's ability to invest in all three Collēctīvus brands as well as its growing portfolio.

"We're thrilled. It's truly a new beginning," said Kevin Isaacson, CEO of Collēctīvus Holdings. "We enter 2025 with an incredible team of dedicated hobbyists, motivated investors, and a dedicated customer base that appreciates our 100+-year commitment to success across the Beckett, Dragon Shield, and Southern Hobby companies.''

All brands under the Collēctīvus banner will maintain their independence and identities, but they will now benefit from an added layer of coordination and strategy from a global leadership team. With a new year mere days away, Collēctīvus enters 2025 with a commitment to service and innovation that will empower collectors, independent retailers, and manufacturing partners.

"It's rare for a brand to establish itself as the industry leader right from its inception, but that's exactly what Collēctīvus is doing," said Scott Stroud, CMO of Collēctīvus Holdings. "When you look across the three Collēctīvus brands you find the most sought-after labels in all collecting, the highest quality sleeves in TCG, and the most knowledgeable sales team in The Hobby. With the added ability to further invest in all our brands, 2025 is looking like a record year."

To find out more about Collēctīvus Holdings, visit our website at CollēctīvusHoldings.com.

About Collēctīvus Holdings

Collēctīvus Holdings guides many of the most prestigious brands in the Collecting, Trading Card Game, and Hobby industries. With a century's worth of collective experience in driving product and service innovation, high-end quality standards, and elevated customer experience, Collēctīvus brands are among the most recognized and loved throughout the world by the communities they serve.

Nashville – Plano – Brabrand – Lisbon – Worldwide

