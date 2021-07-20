Collectable Announces Premiere Dates of Three Streaming Shows in First Content Rollout

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Collectable, the leading sports memorabilia investment platform, announced its first expansion into content with the debut of three new YouTube shows. The Panel, Collectable Weekly with Alan Goldsher, and What's It Worth will stream on Collectable's YouTube Channel, alongside Goldsher's podcast, Collectable Daily.

Collectable is bringing on a group of notable talent to drive new content, including Washington Football Team announcer and former ESPN SportsCenter anchor Bram Weinstein, Leland Auctions president, Mike Heffner, SCP Auctions owner David Kohler, PWCC Marketplace Business Development Director Jesse Craig, and former Heritage Auctions Sports Consignment Director Nick Cepero.

"As part of Collectable's content expansion, we're thrilled to partner up with other industry leading companies and individuals to further educate and entertain our community on the burgeoning sports collectibles space," Collectable CEO Ezra Levine said.

Weinstein will host The Panel, debuting July 22 where he will lead a discussion about new offerings and trending news within the collecting space alongside seasoned hobbyists Heffner, Kohler, Craig and Cepero. The Panel will be produced by Emmy-winner Chris Corbellini (Hard Knocks).

"Collecting is one of the few ways fans can express themselves. It's not only personal, but also a huge part of the commerce of the sports ecosystem," Weinstein said. "The Panel is an overdue addition to sports content verticals. I'm particularly excited to work on it with Collectable who is democratizing the acquisition of high-end memorabilia."

Collectable's Head of Content Goldsher will host his namesake Collectable Weekly with Alan Goldsher, premiering July 23. Goldsher – who already hosts the Collectable Daily podcast – Will cover the biggest stories within collecting and provide expert insight and perspective. Each episode will feature an interview with some of the industry's most notable names, as well as a chat with Collectable CEO Levine. Corbellini will produce.

"We view The Weekly and The Daily as the tentpoles of the Collectable Entertainment Network, entities that will entertain the casual hobbyist, while giving the experts a new perspective on the culture of the industry," Goldsher said. "The Weekly is the podcast on steroids: Cool graphics, multiple interviews, and potentially funnier jokes."

What's It Worth seeks to answer the age-old question in sports collectibles - "What is this piece of memorabilia worth?" Beginning August 4, leading sports memorabilia and PSA lead appraiser Michael Osacky will field submissions and offer analysis, appraisals, education, and entertainment on the historical and cultural significance of items as well as their financial value.

About Collectable

Collectable is an investing platform and community for sports fans. As the first and only fractional ownership app dedicated to sports, Collectable is re-imagining sports collecting and investing, a long overdue modernization of a timeless tradition through fractionalized shares, more access, more liquidity, lower price point, and less exclusivity. Collectable believes the greatest moments and artifacts in sports history should be accessible to the masses, not just the wealthy. The Collectable app is available in the Apple Store or on Google Play, please visit www.collectable.com for more information.

