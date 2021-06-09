Collectable To Offer Shares Of Record-Setting 1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth Pre-Rookie Card Valued At $6 Million

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Collectable, the leading sports memorabilia investment platform, announced it will be offering shares of a rare 1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth Pre-Rookie Card – one of the rarest baseball card collectibles in existence. The card, which was acquired by an unnamed purchaser for a record-breaking price, will be displayed at the Babe Ruth Museum in Baltimore, MD, and interests amounting to a one percent (1%) ownership interest in the card are anticipated to be offered on Collectable for $3 per interest, placing the value of the card at $6 million.

The 1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth issue is considered one of the most valuable baseball cards in the entire sports collectibles industry. With fewer than ten such cards in existence, this recent acquisition is the first involving the card since 2013. The most recent acquisition of the Ruth card broke the previous $5.2 million record for a card that was set by a 1952 Mickey Mantle Card and 2003 LeBron James Rookie Card, confirming it as the most expensive purchase in sports card history.

"Today's announcement represents not only a record price for a sports card, but also a historic and seismic moment for the sports collectibles industry. For the first time in history, via Collectable, collectors and sports fans of ALL income brackets will be able to co-own this record setting asset", said Ezra Levine, CEO of Collectable. "We continue to see tremendous excitement for rare and exciting pieces of sports history, and we're thrilled that today's announcement showcases the power of fractional ownership to democratize and modernize our special industry."

Graded an SGC 3, this card is the rarest and most valuable Babe Ruth card in existence, and is considered his true Minor League rookie card. This is the second highest graded example, only behind a Ruth card graded a 4. Ruth's Major League rookie cards were printed in 1916, and while coveted and valuable, are far more obtainable than this 1914 Minor League version.

For context, there are approximately 60 Honus Wagner T206 cards currently in circulation including three that have been available for purchase publicly this year. In contrast, there have been no sales of this Babe Ruth Baltimore News card since 2013. Thus this Baltimore News Ruth card is one of the rarest baseball cards in existence.

For 23 years the card has been showcased at the Babe Ruth Museum in Baltimore, MD, where it will remain in a newly created special exhibit showcase for visitors, including shareholders to be able to visit this asset in person.

"The Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum celebrates and preserves the legacy of baseball's greatest star, George Herman 'Babe' Ruth," said Shawn Herne, Executive Director of the Babe Ruth Museum. "This incredibly generous offer to exhibit Ruth's 1914 Orioles' rookie card enables the museum to offer visitors the unique opportunity to experience -up close and personal- the 'Mona Lisa' of baseball cards, and to further appreciate Ruth's continuing impact on the game, and on our society, as an American cultural icon."

Babe Ruth, nicknamed "The Bambino" and "The Sultan of Swat", is considered baseball's first great slugger and the most celebrated athlete of his time. He won 7 World Series championships and was inducted into baseball's Hall of Fame, Major League Baseball's All-Century Team, and All-Time Team. His career spanned 22 seasons, from 1914 through 1935, beginning as a star left-handed pitcher for the Boston Red Sox. Yet he achieved his greatest fame as a slugging outfielder for the New York Yankees. Ruth set MLB batting (and some pitching) records which stood for many years, including career home runs (714), runs batted in (RBIs) (2,213), bases on balls (2,062), slugging percentage (.690), and on-base plus slugging (OPS) (1.164). Ruth is regarded as one of the greatest sports heroes in American culture.

At this time, no money or other consideration is being solicited by Collectable for the offering. No offer to buy interests in the offering can be accepted by Collectable and no part of the purchase price can be received by Collectable until the offering statement is qualified with the SEC. If any money or other consideration is sent in to Collectable for the purpose of acquiring interests in the offering, it will not be accepted. Any offer to buy securities may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the qualification date; and any indication of interest in the offering involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

About Collectable

Collectable is an investing platform and community for sports fans. As the first and only fractional ownership app dedicated to sports, Collectable is re-imagining sports collecting and investing, a long overdue modernization of a timeless tradition through fractionalized shares, more access, more liquidity, lower price point, and less exclusivity. Collectable believes the greatest moments and artifacts in sports history should be accessible to the masses, not just the wealthy. The Collectable app is available in the Apple Store or on Google Play, please visit www.collectable.com for more information.

