Collectible Authentication and Grading Services Market Boom reveals 16% CAGR during 2023 to 2033 - Says Market Decipher

PUNE, India, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Report on Collectible Authentication and Grading Services Market reveals 16% CAGR and whopping 50% annual demand growth in 2024. Collectible Authentication and Grading Services, encompasses various collectibles like coins, stamps, trading cards, comic books, vintage toys, autographed collectibles, and wearables.

This market is heavily influenced by increasing interest from collectors, investors, and enthusiasts worldwide. The collectibles market has experienced unprecedented growth and popularity, fuelled by increasing interest from collectors, investors, and enthusiasts worldwide. As the market expands, the need for robust authentication services has become paramount to ensure the integrity and value of collectibles.

Get Research on Collectible Authentication and Grading Services Market: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/collectibles-authentiaction-and-grading-service-market

"Adoption of advanced forensic technologies, like forster+freeman VSC, has bolstered consumer confidence, leading to higher demand for standardized and reliable grading services in the booming collectible card market. The market for collectible authentication and grading services is positioned for significant expansion because of the rising value of collector cards and the growing demand for authenticated goods" - Ranjan Singh (Research Head, Market Decipher)

In 2022 alone, search demand within the collectibles category has more than doubled, with consignments increasing by more than 48% since the start of the year. To meet the needs of the consignors in its growing category.

In recent years, the collectible trading card market has grown significantly, turning it from a niche hobby into a multi-million-dollar industry. The growth of online trading platforms has been instrumental in expanding the market for collecting trading cards and opening it up to a wider audience worldwide. Adoption of Third-Party Grading: As collectible card prices rise, more collectors rely on third-party grading businesses to determine the validity and calibre of their cards.

Autograph Collectibles – Signed Memorabilia Demand Boosting the Authentication Industry

Autograph Collectibles Market Segmentation:

By Famous Personality Movie Actors, TV Shows Actors, Directors, Musicians, Sports Persons, Historians, Academicians, Politicians, Writers, Royals, Scientists, Others

By Type Figurines (Bobble Head and Statues), Hats And Caps, Clothing And Uniform (Jersey/Shirt and Sneakers), Flags And Banners, Bats (All Types), Balls (All Types), Prints And Posters)

By Sports (Cricket, Basketball, Baseball, Soccer/Football, Hockey, Tennis, Cycling, Boxing, Auto Racing, Golf and Others), by Genre (Science Fiction, Crime, Thriller, Romance, Fiction, Period Films, Rock Music, Classical Music, Niche Music, and Others),

By Sales Channel (Licensed Sellers, Specialized Collectibles Web Portals, Online Shopping Websites, and Offline Retails), and by Companies (Autographed Collectibles, Steiner Sports, Upper Deck, Hollywood Collectibles, Juliens Auctions, Goldin Auctions, Fanatics Authentic, Heritage Auctions, and R&R Auctions).

Get Research on Signed Memorabilia Market: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/autograph-collectibles-market

Factors Fuelling Growth of the Market:

Increased Focus on Third-Party Authentication: Collectors and investors increasingly rely on third-party authentication for unbiased and expert evaluations of valuable collectibles, driven by the demand for impartiality and credibility.

Integration of Mobile Apps for Authentication: Mobile apps gain popularity for collectible authentication, allowing quick and convenient verification and provenance tracking, enhancing user access to vital item information.

Collaboration with Collectibles Marketplaces: Authentication services collaborate with collectibles marketplaces, streamlining the process, boosting buyer confidence, and enhancing market reputation.

Key Market Developments

In 2023, Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) and one of the leading livestream shopping platform Whatnot has expanded strategic partnership to offer authentication and grading services for the massively popular Funko Pops

In 2023, Beckett an industry leader in the collectibles space, the company is expanding its services to include grading and authentication of physical tickets from sports games, concerts, and other live events.

In 2023, Steve Aoki has partnered with Collector Archive Services (CAS) to launch a brand new and first of its kind music media grading service called Audio Media Grading (AMG) which aims to level set the market by creating an acceptable industry standard for music and audio assets as has been for products like Baseball and Pokémon cards, etc. already

Collectible Authentication and Grading Services Market Segment:

By Product Type (Coins, Stamps, Trading Cards, Comic Books, Vintage Toys, Autographed Collectibles, Wearables, Art and Others)

By Level of Service (Grading & Authentication, Grading, Authentication, and Additional value-added services)

By Way of Service (Online Presence and Physical Presence)

Parallel Growing Markets:

US Autographs Collectibles Market

Stuffed and Plush Toys Market

Dolls Collectibles Market

Designer Toys Market

Sneakers Collectibles Market

Autograph Collectibles Market

TV and Movie Memorabilia Market

K Pop Memorabilia Market

3D Printed Collectibles Market

Report for Specific Country or Customization of the report is available on request. Contact: [email protected]

About Market Decipher

Market Decipher is a market research and consultancy firm involved in provision of market reports to organisations of varied sizes; small, large and medium. At Market Decipher, we concentrate on articulating relevant business policies conditional to the specific market domain for a sustainable growth. The services provided by us include syndicated research and custom research.

For more information, please visit: https://www.marketdecipher.com/.

Follow us on:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/market-decipher/

https://www.facebook.com/marketdecipher1

Contact:

David Correa

Decipher Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.

Zen Business Center,

Wakad,

Mumbai- Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411057, Maharashtra

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.marketdecipher.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854377/Market_Decipher_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Market Decipher