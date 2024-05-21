COLLECTIBLES COMPANY PRECIOUS MOMENTS ANNOUNCES THE PASSING OF FOUNDER/ARTIST SAMUEL BUTCHER

CARTHAGE, Mo., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The artist and founder of worldwide collectibles company Precious Moments, Samuel "Sam" Butcher, peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones in the early morning hours of May 20, 2024, at his Carthage, MO home; he was 85. After a private funeral, a public memorial is planned for June 2024 at the Precious Moments Chapel in Carthage, Missouri. The memorial will also be live streamed. More details about the event, including its date, will be released in the future.

Sam Butcher at the Precious Moments Chapel.

Born January 1, 1939, in Jackson, Michigan to parents Leon and Evelyn Butcher, Sam grew up poor with his four siblings and parents. As a young boy, he explored his artistry by spending hours underneath the dining room table writing and illustrating stories using rolls of paper he found at a factory dump and using automotive paint – his only source for color early on.

In 1949, Sam's family moved to a remote mountain town in Northern California where he blossomed in his art due to supportive teachers. He graduated high school with a scholarship to the College of Arts and Crafts in Berkeley, California. While at college, Sam continued a friendship from high school with a girl he'd later marry, Katie Cushman. In 1962, Sam and Katie welcomed their first child, another son the next year, and a few years later five more children. To provide for his growing family, Sam left school to find work.

His faith soon led to Sam moving his family to Grand Rapids, Michigan to work in the shipping department at the international office of Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF) where he was soon promoted to the art department, meeting his friend and future business partner.

In 1970, Sam became a storyteller for CEEG's national television program, The Treehouse Club. Known as "Quick Draw Sam," he'd tell a Bible story, then draw it. This illustrative work inspired him to form the company Jonathan & David, Inc. in 1974, the forerunner of Precious Moments the company, and the birthplace of Sam's tear-drop eyed Precious Moments children drawings.

Among the first to discover Sam's precious children artwork was the founder of giftware company Enesco Imports, who discussed with Sam and his partner the potential of taking their art from paper to porcelain figurines. Their first Precious Moments figurine prototype, titled "Love One Another," debuted at the meeting in which they agreed to partner with Enesco. Next, the original 21 Precious Moments figurines were created and released in 1978. In less than two years after the figurines hit the shelves of gift stores across the nation, there were tens of thousands of members of the Precious Moments Collectors' Club; at its height it had more than 400,000 members. By the 1990's, Precious Moments figurines became a worldwide collectible phenomenon that would go on to break every record and win every award in the gift and collectibles industry. Precious Moments figurines and other products continue to be sold to fans and collectors worldwide.

In 1984, Sam Butcher purchased property in Carthage, Missouri to build a chapel to glorify God's name and be a humble gift back to Him. The Precious Moments Chapel is lovingly referred to as "America's Sistine Chapel," with its 84 wall murals and 1,400 sq. foot ceiling mural all hand-painted by Sam Butcher. Sam felt the creation of the Chapel was one of the most significant creations of his life. It welcomes hundreds of thousands of domestic and foreign visitors each year.

The Precious Moments brand is continued today by Sam's children – Don, Jon, and Deb alongside Master Sculptor Hiko Maeda.

Samuel Butcher was proceeded in death by his wife, Katie, and his sons Phillip and Timothy, leaving on this earth his other children Jon, Tammy, Debbie, Don, and Heather, and 53 grand and great-grandchildren. Sam Butcher created a legacy that's touched the hearts of millions and will continue to do so through its figurines and Chapel. A Precious Moments figurine "Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus" commemorating Mr. Butcher is planned - a release date has not yet been set.

For memorials and donations please visit https://preciousmomentschapel.org/donate/

For more information about the life and legacy of Samuel Butcher, visit https://PreciousMoments.com.

SOURCE Precious Moments