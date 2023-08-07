Collectibles Market Witnesses Boost in 2023, estimated at $434 Billion: Research by Market Decipher

PUNE, India, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2023 Updated Report - "Collectibles Market Size, Statistics, Trend Analysis, and Forecast Report, 2022–2032" reveals some exciting categories of growth in collectibles industry. The Collectibles market size is estimated at $462 billion in 2023. New categories of collectibles are gaining traction widening the arena of collectibles industry. Dolls industry has boosted with release of Barbie Movie bringing in collections and enthusiasm in collectors of all kinds.

"The collectibles market is experiencing significant growth driven by several key factors. Firstly, the increasing accessibility of online platforms has widened the reach of collectors, enabling them to easily buy, sell, and showcase items. Secondly, the emotional and nostalgic value attached to collectibles resonates with a broader audience, fostering demand. Moreover, the emergence of blockchain technology has enhanced authenticity and provenance tracking, addressing concerns over counterfeit items. The integration of collectibles into pop culture and media has amplified their visibility, attracting new enthusiasts. Lastly, the investment potential within the market, driven by scarcity and rarity, has attracted both seasoned investors and newcomers, further propelling its growth trajectory." - Chandradeep Singh (Lead Analyst at Market Decipher)

This report offers comprehensive insights into key segments, product specifications, and analyses, tracking evolving trends while assessing critical aspects like gross margin, revenue, and costs. It presents crucial data on the Collectibles market's manufacturer landscape, accentuating prominent industry players, market breadth, and significant advancements. The report delivers a panoramic view of opportunities and challenges, projecting growth trajectories and worldwide advancements alongside localized perspectives. Moreover, it furnishes noteworthy information for forthcoming occurrences, mergers, acquisitions, and trending innovations, all within the context of evolving business strategies and the market landscape.

"Authentication companies expected to witness double digit growth; numerous companies are investing into the sector."

Sports Memorabilia Collectibles Market

Anticipated to witness a substantial growth trajectory, the global sports memorabilia market is poised to achieve a value of $227.2 billion by the year 2032, displaying a remarkable increase from its 2023 valuation of $32.4 billion.

The realm of sports collectibles and memorabilia has evolved into a substantial industry, largely propelled by the proliferation of online auctions and e-commerce platforms. Among sports memorabilia, one of the most sought-after items is the sports collectible. A significant number of individuals amass sports memorabilia as a tribute to their childhood idols.

Industry Segmentation

Bobble Head and Statues

Hats and Caps, Jerseys

Clothing, and Uniforms (comprising Jerseys and Sneakers)

Flags and Banners

Bats

Balls

Prints and Posters

Sports Trading Cards Market

In 2023, the Sports Trading Cards market was evaluated at approximately USD 14,262.8 million, with a projected market value set to ascend to USD 51,343.2 million by the year 2033.

Innovations within the realm of trading cards are propelling the worldwide sports trading card market forward. The surge in urbanization and rapid expansion within emerging regions like the Middle East and the Asia Pacific is fueling the growth of the sports trading sector. Notably, in India and China, two of the most prominent emerging economies, abundant opportunities for business advancement within the sports trading card sector are readily apparent.

Industry Segmentation

Character Card

Image Card

Autograph Card

Others

"NFT authentication attached with physical cards and authenticated cards will impact the non-authenticated card trading under peer-to-peer category."

Toy/Animation Collectibles Market

The Toy collectibles Market was estimated at USD 12.5 Billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach a market value of USD 35.3 Billion by 2032

Internet connection and digital content in the entertainment business are fuelling toy collectibles market growth. The number of toys linked with movies and TV series is expected to skyrocket in the next years, thanks to both offline and internet distribution methods. Furthermore, e-commerce and rising urbanization are propelling market expansion.

Industry Segmentation

Collectible Dolls

Bobble-Head

Action Figure

Other Figurines

Anime Collectibles

Cartoon Collectibles

Movie Character Collectibles

Other Collectibles

"Toy cars and Dolls are gaining traction with premium collectible car toys and Barbie Movie Collection entering the market."

Action Figure Collectibles Market

The global market for action figure toys was valued at $9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $15.3 billion by 2031, experiencing a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Key players in the action figure market have adopted acquisition and product launch strategies to enhance profitability and strengthen their positions within the kids toys services market. Among the prominent players profiled are Hasbro Inc., Mattel Inc, Lego System A/S, Spin Master, Bandai Namco, McFarlane Toys, National Entertainment Collectibles Association, Hot Toys, Square Enix, and Kotobukiya.

"Animation collectible figurines gaining traction among other categories."

Autographed Collectibles Market

Autograph Collectibles Market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%. Authentication companies are witnessing a boost in autograph collectibles industry.

Autograph collectibles, comprising signed memorabilia from celebrities, athletes, and historical figures, have witnessed significant demand in recent years. The availability of licenced and official sports merchandise enhances the markets credibility and appeal.

Industry Segmentation

Figurines

Bobble Head

Hats And Caps

Jersey

Shirt

Sneakers

Flags and Banners

Bats (All Types)

Balls (All Types)

Prints And Posters

Books

"Data on number of transactions for autographed collectibles is available for each category."

Product Coverage in Collectibles Report (Revenue, USD Million, 2023 - 2033):

Coins

Stamps

Shares

Militaria

Books

Music NFT Market

Timepieces and Scientific Instruments

Sports Memorabilia Market

Maps

Porcelain and Glass

Vintage Fashion

Nature

Autographs

Ephemera

Classic Cars

Toys Collectibles Market

Comics

Film Posters

Film Prop

Cameras

Photos

Ethnic

Art Deco

Victorian

Diving

Horse Riding

High-End Stereos

Sailing Spare Parts

Customized reports focused on specific products in Collectibles Market could be purchased as per client request.

