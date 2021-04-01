Collection Sites, LLC Named AditxtScore™ Channel Partner to Offer AditxtScore™ for COVID-19 Immunity Status Monitoring through its Mobile Testing Centers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. (Aditxt) (the "Company") (Nasdaq: ADTX), a biotech innovation company focused on improving the health of the immune system, today announced that Collection Sites, LLC will offer AditxtScore™ for COVID-19 through its mobile testing centers. Collection Sites, LLC is owned and operated by Medivolve Inc. ("Medivolve") (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC).

Collection Sites, LLC provides testing programs to various organizations and customers in different industries, including entertainment, travel, and education. As an AditxtScore™ Channel Partner, Collection Sites, LLC will now offer its customers AditxtScore™ for COVID-19 as an immune monitoring service. Collection Sites, LLC can implement the test with current staff and no additional investment. Specimens collected by Collection Sites will be sent to, and processed at, Aditxt's CLIA-certified AditxtScore™ Center.

"We welcome Collection Sites, LLC as an AditxtScore™ Channel Partner and we look forward to working with their team to expand the availability of AditxtScore™ for COVID-19 through their mobile testing centers," said Amro Albanna, co-Founder and CEO of Aditxt.

"As the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines progress across the United States, people are going to want to monitor their immunity levels regularly," added Medivolve CEO, Doug Sommerville. "This will be one of the many ongoing services offered through our future telehealth sites as immune responsiveness will be top of mind for people for the foreseeable future. We are excited to be able to bring this testing modality to our customers and believe it will be a significant revenue contributor over the coming now and in the future."

For more information on AditxtScore™ and how it can bolster your COVID-19 testing efforts, visit www.aditxtscore.com

About Aditx Therapeutics

Aditxt is developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. The immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. The immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com

About Medivolve Inc.

Medivolve Inc. (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) seeks out disruptive technologies, ground-breaking innovations, and exclusive partnerships to help combat COVID-19 and generate remarkable risk-adjusted returns for investors. Specifically, Medivolve offers investors a diversified investment in the COVID-19 medical space across three areas; prevention, detection, and treatment. Medivolve has a team of renowned global medical and business advisors that have developed a proprietary business strategy to capitalize on high-margin opportunities in the COVID-19 space. Medivolve's primary focus is to provide convenient and assessable medical services for testing of the COVID-19 virus to help combat the pandemic. For more information, please visit www.medivolve.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward looking statements include statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's ongoing and planned product development; the Company's intellectual property position; the Company's ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company's results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Aditx Therapeutics, Inc.

