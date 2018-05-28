Collectius Announces New Group CFO

SINGAPORE, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Collectius is super excited to welcome Lim Jick Ooi to the Collectius family as the new Group CFO of the Collectius Group based in Kuala Lumpur. Jick Ooi is a passionate character that joins us from BNP Paribas Malaysia where he brings with him over 17 years of broad finance experience across South East Asia and Australia.

"I am really happy to welcome Lim Jick Ooi to the team; we are constantly looking for talent and to optimize our processes with technology and experience. We believe that Lim can help the company to further strengthening our financial processes and reporting with his vast finance experience." - Gustav A. Eriksson, Collectius Group CEO

Lim held senior finance positions at major accounting firms like Ernst & Young and PWC as well as leading financial institutions like Macquarie Group, Westpac Bank and Commonwealth Bank in Sydney, Australia. He is a Chartered Accountant in UK, Australia and Malaysia and holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics specialising in Accounting and Finance from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom.

"Collectius has a unique business proposition with a Fintech business model and its positioning in a niche market within the high growth South East Asia market. Everyone I met at Collectius are hungry and driven. It has all the ingredients of a winning team. Let's make history together!" - Lim Jick Ooi, Collectius Group CFO

Collectius Group:

Collectius goal is to enable debtors to become debt free and to integrate them back into the society more financially knowledgeable than before. Collectius is promoting debt collections that have the highest level of compliance, automation, predictive analytics, big data analytics and customer-centric offer optimization.

Today Collectius operates in the whole of South East Asia.

