Collective 54's Exclusive Reunion Draws 200 Founders to Fort Worth for Results, Relationships, and Real-World Playbooks

Members call it "the most powerful community" for boutique professional services founders

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Collective 54, the first community exclusively for founders of boutique professional services firms, announced the successful conclusion of its third annual Reunion, held October 27–28, 2025 at Hotel Drover in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. The invite-only gathering capped attendance at 200 to maximize candid exchange, peer benchmarking, and take-home execution plans.

Collective 54 Reunion

Designed for founders and leaders of boutique professional services firms in NAICS 54, The Collective 54 Reunion programming centered on sessions and topics you can't find anywhere else. This included peer guidance and actionable insights that help members scale faster, increase profitability, and successfully exit when the time is right.

While AI is reshaping how firms operate, founders still rely on trust, humanity, and peer relationships. Being in the room with other founders on the same journey creates the candor and context required for high-stakes decisions, deep connections, partnership opportunities, and strengthens the relationships that move firms forward.

"Collective 54 is the most powerful community for founders of boutique professional services firms," said Jeff Klaumann, President of Collective 54. "The Reunion distills what our members value most, clear operating playbooks, candid peer proof, guidance on the future of our industry, and relationships that accelerate outcomes."

What members are saying

"Three years in, the Reunion keeps delivering. I've met so many great business leaders in the Collective 54 community and learned so much, I feel like I should be the one giving them and the community an award! I grateful for the many new friends and partners I've met through the community that make it that much more valuable and engaging." Michael's Post on LinkedIn

Miles Kailburn, CEO, OTM: "This was our third year at the Collective 54 Reunion. And every year it reminds me why peer communities matter more than any course, framework, or consultant ever will. Nothing replaces being in a room with people who've actually done the thing you're trying to do." Miles's Post on LinkedIn





Andrea Fryrear, CEO, AgileSherpas: "Some conferences are chores. The Reunion is a pilgrimage – rejuvenating journeys that restore your drive and purpose. Running a professional services business is hard, and weird, and bumpy, and messy in only the way that a people-driven business can be. Getting in a room with 180+ other people with nearly identical problems reminds me that struggling doesn't always mean you're doing something wrong." Andrea's Post on LinkedIn





"Some conferences are chores. The Reunion is a pilgrimage – rejuvenating journeys that restore your drive and purpose. Running a professional services business is hard, and weird, and bumpy, and messy in only the way that a people-driven business can be. Getting in a room with 180+ other people with nearly identical problems reminds me that struggling doesn't always mean you're doing something wrong." Andrea's Post on LinkedIn Noah Berk, Co-CEO, Aptitude 8: "I had the incredible opportunity to share the stage at the Collective 54 Reunion with Kristina Bailey from HubSpot and Greg Alexander, the founder of Collective 54. I walked away energized by the many incredible leaders who are redefining what's possible in professional services." Noah's Post on LinkedIn

The Reunion complements Collective 54's year-round peer network, content, and tools that help founders grow, scale, and exit their firms. Over 50 members firms have successfully sold their firms since community launched in January 2020.

50 Professional Services Firms Successfully Sold with Support from Collective 54

Three Member Firms Sold in September with Collective 54 Support

Media Contact: Jeff Klaumann, [email protected]

About Collective 54

Collective 54 is the first community exclusively for founders of professional services firms. Designed to help these founders make more money, make scaling easier, and make an exit achievable, the Collective 54 community has six key features.

Network – A curated community of founders who apply and are admitted based on strict criteria, ensuring every member is a peer worth knowing.

Content – Actionable learning content with proven best practices, proprietary methodologies, practical tools, pre-configured templates, and on-demand courseware tailored to scaling professional services firms.

Data – Insights based on data to value the firm and guide key financial decisions.

Coaching – Personalized support through one-on-one sessions, small-group coaching, and structured mentor-protégé relationships.

Events – Impactful weekly virtual sessions, monthly deep-dives, local workshops, and the annual flagship event, The Reunion. All designed for real-time learning and connection.

Software – Purpose-built member portal featuring a AI-enabled search, event calendar, meeting archives, and a business exchange for member-to-member referrals.

Collective 54 serves NAICS 54 which includes consulting, IT services, marketing agencies, accounting and finance, legal services, architectural and engineering services, design, and software development firms. With a few hundred members across North America, the community continues to fuel growth and success stories throughout the professional services sector.

Learn More: www.collective54.com

Listen to the Pro Serv Podcast: https://www.collective54.com/podcast/

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/collective54

