Collective Fruitions Announces 2nd Annual Emerging Technology Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology development and consulting firm Collective Fruitions today announced the official lineup for its 2nd Annual Emerging Technology Conference, which kicks off on June 7 at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Building on the success of the first year, the event will cover both the business and technical elements of emerging technology including AI ethics, health technology, drones, agricultural technology and more.

"Business and technology can no longer afford to be siloed. The success of last year's inaugural event taught us the real need for bridging this growing divide when effectively using emerging technologies," said Corey Ganser, CEO of Collective Fruitions. "In our second year, we will continue to build a space for professionals to learn more about these cutting-edge technologies, ultimately giving attendees the tools needed to future-proof their businesses."

During the one-day, intimate event, attendees will hear from industry thought leaders on a number of topics:

Convenient Dining Through Machine Learning : Chris Baggott is eliminating the middleman in ordering and delivering food to doorsteps with ClusterTruck. The veteran digital marketer will explain how his platform is using machine learning, quality food and fast delivery to change the way we conveniently order food.

: is eliminating the middleman in ordering and delivering food to doorsteps with ClusterTruck. The veteran digital marketer will explain how his platform is using machine learning, quality food and fast delivery to change the way we conveniently order food. 5G, IoT and Blockchain Come Together to Keep Food Safe : 128,000 Americans get sick from foodborne illness a year and expensive recalls are increasing. Hear from Eric Weaver , CEO and co-founder of Transparent Path and digital transformation veteran, on how 5G, blockchain ecosystems and AI can lead to more transparency and traceability in the food industry.

: 128,000 Americans get sick from foodborne illness a year and expensive recalls are increasing. Hear from , CEO and co-founder of Transparent Path and digital transformation veteran, on how 5G, blockchain ecosystems and AI can lead to more transparency and traceability in the food industry. Lasers, Drones, Mars and Machine Learning : Vic Miller , VP of technology at SeekOps Inc., will take attendees behind-the-scenes into a laboratory explaining the technical process of developing laser-based trace gas sensors that are eventually deployed on unmanned aerial vehicles like drones.

: , VP of technology at SeekOps Inc., will take attendees behind-the-scenes into a laboratory explaining the technical process of developing laser-based trace gas sensors that are eventually deployed on unmanned aerial vehicles like drones. Dr. AI Will See You Now : Hear from Senthil Kumaran , CIO of St. Paul -based Virtuwell, on how the leading telemedicine platform is using AI to transform the medical diagnostic industry by deploying predictive analytics to improve patient flow and reduce healthcare costs.

"At a time where new technologies are fast-changing how businesses behave and grow, it is important to create a unique and safe space like the Emerging Technology Conference for professionals to have the chance to become students again," said Stefanie Lenway, dean of the Opus College of Business at the University of St. Thomas, a sponsor of this year's conference. "We are proud to be a part of the education of business professionals at all levels, as we ourselves take the steps to incorporate emerging technology into our business programs, giving upcoming generations the resources needed to navigate confidently emerging technologies in business early on."

Additional conference details and speakers will be announced in the coming months. To stay updated and learn more about the 2019 Emerging Technology Conference, please visit https://www.emerging.events.

On June 7, follow along on Twitter with the hashtag #ETCon2019.

About Collective Fruitions

Collective Fruitions is a tech consulting firm specializing in custom app development and agile management. They create streamlined workflows that enable extraordinary tech.

Opus College of Business at the University of St. Thomas

For students seeking an educational experience that prepares them to be highly effective, principled, global business leaders, the Opus College of Business at the University of St. Thomas delivers relevant, applied programs in a high-touch, personalized learning environment. Conveniently located within the Minneapolis skyway, the local business community looks to Opus College of Business for its expertise in health care, entrepreneurship and principled leadership. A proud alumni network of principled leaders in all 50 states and more than 30 countries drive extraordinary results for their organizations, including in all Minnesota-based Fortune 500 companies. Opus College of Business is AACBS accredited and offers undergraduate and graduate degrees, in addition to non-degree programs for life-long learning.

About the 2019 Emerging Technology Conference

The 2019 Emerging Technology Conference is a premier convention covering business and technical elements of emerging technology, taking place on June 7 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sponsors of the 2019 Emerging Technology Conference include the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business and the Minnesota High Tech Association, among others. To register, please visit https://emerging.events/products/full-conference-pass.

