Collective Governors Island, a New York City Retreat to Re-open on July 15

DENVER, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collective Retreats, leaders in the outdoor hospitality and lodging industry, has announced that Collective Governors Island will open for its third season on July 15, 2020. This year, the retreat will introduce enhanced and expanded amenities including a premier outdoor wood fire driven fine dining experience and two new event pavilions as well as new enhanced health and safety measures in accordance with local, state, and federal guidelines. The new offerings will expand the retreat's luxury capabilities beyond overnight accommodations to also welcome day visitors, small celebratory occasions, and corporate meetings and events.

Three Peaks Lodge & The Sunset Terrace

Inspired by the surrounding landscape and location, Collective Governors Island will introduce a new fine dining experience, Fire & Water. The sea-centric, contemporary American menu is inspired by the New York harbor with a focus on wood flame grilling for al fresco dining. As one of New York City's most spacious outdoor dining areas, the retreat will now offer four open-air seating areas and private dining pods creating a very comfortable and safe setting in the outdoors. At the heart of the dining experience is the Outdoor Exhibition Kitchen featuring a wood fired grill station and rotisserie where guests have the ability to learn and interact with the culinary preparation. In addition to a variety of all-day menus, guests can enjoy a multi-course Chef's Menu utilizing fresh and local ingredients.

In addition to a new culinary menu, the retreat will also unveil a newly renovated bar - The Sunset Terrace. Guests will sip on craft cocktails inspired by the retreat's nautical theme and salute each sunset with signature Gin Tonics during the new Aviation Gin Tonic Hour.

Events and Special Occasions

Collective Governors Island has developed two new outdoor venue spaces – The Collective Pavilion and The Collective Clubhouse. The Collective Pavilion is a spacious and versatile, 900 square foot space designed to accommodate up to 50 guests for celebratory occasions and corporate retreats in a climate controlled pavilion overlooking the New York City harbor and skyline. For a more intimate occasion, Collective Clubhouse offers 400 square feet of space that accommodates up to 20 people and will be opening in August 2020. The new spaces have good open air features and creates a turn-key, flexible hospitality experience featuring high end culinary and mixology offerings, furniture, Wi-Fi and AV capabilities in addition to a private water taxi service available to and from Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Community Nights

This year, Collective Governors Island will continue to offer special community nights to local New York City and surrounding borough residents every month to experience the outdoors at this incredible island location. Connection with the local community continues to be a core part of Collective Retreats' culture and the company will engage and offer access to the local community through a partnership with local organizations, pending approval of such gatherings to ensure the safety of all involved.

COVID-19 Safety Measures

In response to the global pandemic, Collective Retreats and Collective Governors Island have implemented new safety and cleaning measures following CDC, state, and local guidelines. Engineered to be socially distanced by design, Collective Retreats provides an open-air layout, removing the fear of recirculated air from HVAC systems or enclosed spaces like elevators and hallways.

The company has also created a safety advisory board comprised of experts from the healthcare and infectious disease prevention industry to develop new practices and ensure top quality cleanliness. Retreat staff will be equipped with protective gear and will adhere to an eight-step cleaning process. Each room will be sealed after cleaning to ensure that each new guest will be the first to step foot in the cleaned accommodations.

As part of the signature dining experience, increased distance will be used between tables in an expansive outdoor setting. Any dining services will follow CDC guidelines including single use menus and glove and mask usage by team members. Collective Retreats will also offer six-foot s'mores sticks to keep its s'more making tradition at a safe social distance.

Reservations are now open at Collective Governors Island and nightly room rates start at $209 for a Journey Tent, $499 for a Summit Tent and $589 for an Outlook Shelter. For more information, please visit collectiveretreats.com/retreat/collective-governors-island/

